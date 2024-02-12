LIVE: Will White House Apologize For Biden Choreographing Super Bowl With Taylor Swift?
Not cool, Dark Brandon.
We assume you have all by now seen this post from the president, wherein he admits to colluding with the Kansas City Chiefs (i.e. Taylor Swift) to script the Super Bowl.
What’s really impressive is the way they got the 49ers to go along with it, by boning their possession in overtime, which gave Patrick Mahomes (i.e. Taylor Swift) the opening to engineer that touchdown, etc.
Hopefully today’s White House press briefing will address all this.
Also live.
https://twitter.com/AnnaBower/status/1757117629158867302
HAPPENING NOW: Judge McAfee is set to hear argument on several motions to quash subpoenas ahead of Thursday's hearing on whether Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from prosecuting Trump & others.
Watch live: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ewtzcoo9ics
"Every one of us has asked about Biden's cognitive abilities in different ways, and will report as we want. Do you think TikTok is giving the youngs the wrong idea about Biden's cognitive ability?"