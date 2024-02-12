We assume you have all by now seen this post from the president, wherein he admits to colluding with the Kansas City Chiefs (i.e. Taylor Swift) to script the Super Bowl.

What’s really impressive is the way they got the 49ers to go along with it, by boning their possession in overtime, which gave Patrick Mahomes (i.e. Taylor Swift) the opening to engineer that touchdown, etc.

Hopefully today’s White House press briefing will address all this.

