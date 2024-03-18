Let’s see, the White House website says there’s a Women’s History Month reception, and President Joe Biden is speaking, as are Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Sounds like something you should watch and take some notes on, probably!
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: Women's History Month At The White House!
My sister is there! At the White House, invited to this event!
So I don't need to take notes.
https://substack.com/profile/13958074-furiouser-and-furiouser/note/c-51919126
We weren’t the first tourists to do this.