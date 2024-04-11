We are not saying any particular White House staffers are totally hungover today!

It’s just that there was a state dinner last night and we bet at least a couple people in the White House TIPPLED AND FROLICKED the night away and feel like garbage today. At least if they are fun, they did.

Anyway, here’s today’s briefing.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?