Discover more from Wonkette
Wonkette is filthy, hilarious, liberal news. YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH!
Over 17,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Actually we don’t know if it will be scary, it might just be a press briefing.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: Your Verrrry Scary Day-Before-Halloween White House Press Briefing!
Now that a friend has fixed the leaky toilet, I don't have any scary house noises, thank the Lord.
Now if only a particular person would just choke on a hamberder, we could have some peace and quiet.
GM has followed Ford and Stellantis:
https://apnews.com/article/general-motors-ford-stellantis-uaw-strike-34f6f0d7ca32a671783594722b20fb24?user_email=c3ec34cbf101b52a24ede36c92cb6fe5b120e757b69d91c344e8f7102eab5d78&utm_medium=Afternoon_Wire&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_campaign=AfternoonWire_Oct30_2023&utm_term=Afternoon%20Wire