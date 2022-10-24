On Friday, the House January 6 Select Committee made good on its promise and issued a subpoena for Donald Trump to testify under oath and submit documents regarding his role in the Capitol Insurrection.

“As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power," Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the accompanying cover letter, adding that "you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself.”

Interestingly, the subpoena makes multiple references to the encrypted messaging app Signal, which would appear to be above the technical pay grade of America's former couch potato in chief. But let's take a wildass guess that the committee isn't just groping in the dark on this one.

When the committee announced at its last hearing that it intended to subpoena Grampa Golf Cleats, he published a manic rant to his MyScreech blog.

The same group of Radical Left Democrats who utilized their Majority position in Congress to create the fiction of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the $48 Million Mueller Report (which ended in No Collusion!), Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, the atrocious and illegal Spying on my Campaign, and so much more, are the people who created this Committee of highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs whose sole function is to destroy the lives of many hard-working American Patriots, whose records in life have been unblemished until this point of attempted ruination. The double standard of the Unselects between what has taken place on the “RIGHT,” and what has taken place with Radical Left, lawless groups such as Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and others, is startling and will never be acceptable, even to those who will be writing the history of what you have done to America.

Go on, Elon! Put him back online. I fuckin' dare ya.

Trump also made it known that he would consider testifying, but only on live television — a bullshit offer he must have known would be rejected out of hand.

“WATCH: The Jan. 6 committee will not allow former President Trump to turn his testimony into a "circus," says @RepLizCheney (R-Wyo.) "This isn't going to be his first debate against Joe Biden ... and the food fight that that became. This is a far too serious set of issues."” — Meet the Press (@Meet the Press) 1666611200

"The committee treats this matter with great seriousness and we are going to proceed in terms of the questioning of the former president under oath," Rep. Cheney told Chuck Todd this weekend. "It may take multiple days, and it will be done with a level of rigor and discipline and seriousness which it deserves. We are not going to allow the former president — he's not going to turn this into a circus. This isn't going to be his first debate against Joe Biden and the circus and the food that became."

In reality, this man is never not ever going to testify. FFS, he spent years in a desperate fight to avoid going under oath in the New York Attorney General's investigation of his civil fraud case. And when he was finally ordered to sit down and start talking by the trial court — and the appellate court, and the trial court again, after trying and failing to get a federal judge to intervene to stop it — he made a speech yelling about RUSSIA WITCH HUNT and then pled the Fifth in answer to every question.

“Beginning of Trump's WITCH HUNT screed” — Liz Dye (@Liz Dye) 1666195385

There is no universe in which this asshole is ever going to testify about what he did to try to overthrow the government. But in a sense, it doesn't matter. Thanks to the January 6 Committee, we all know what happened. We know that Trump's campaign and his Justice Department told him immediately that he'd lost the election fair and square. We know that he planned in advance to declare victory on election night before the mail-in ballots which favored Biden could be counted. We know that he filed lawsuit after lawsuit in an attempt to block the will of the voters. We know that his allies tried to corruptly wield the power of the Justice Department to announce nonexistent investigations of vote fraud as a pretext to allow Republican-dominated legislatures to claw back Biden's win in swing states. We know that Trump tried to enlist Mike Pence in a wildly unconstitutional plot to reject those electors. And we know that, when all those efforts failed, Trump dispatched an armed mob to lay siege to Congress.

Nothing the former president could say would change any of that. We already know the truth, and thanks to the committee's efforts, there are now multiple state and federal investigations into the crimes that took place. And that ... will have to be enough.

January 6 Select Committee



