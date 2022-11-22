The Republican party is full of bad faith — so much so that it is actually difficult to believe that any of them actually believe their own bullshit. But there are true believers out there, and one of them is Arizona Republican Liz Harris, who was recently elected to represent District 13 in the state's Legislature.

Harris initially made a name for herself challenging the 2020 election, insisting that it was rigged against both herself and Donald Trump. She is so dedicated to her belief that elections are "rigged" that she says she will not do her new job until they redo the Arizona election entirely.



drunk rock of love GIF Giphy

"Although I stand to win my Legislative District race it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately." Harris wrote in a statement on her official website. "There are clear signs of foul play from machine malfunctions, chain of custody issues and just blatant mathematical impossibilities. How can a Republican State Treasurer receive more votes than a Republican Gubernatorial or Senate candidate?"



"I call on all state legislators to join me in demanding a new election," she continued. "I will now be withholding my vote on any bills in this session without this new election in protest to what is clearly a potential fraudulent election."

We can't say she doesn't commit to a bit.

The primary issue for Harris — something that Kari Lake and her supporters have been harping on as well — is that Republican State Treasurer Kimberly Yee won her election by a wide margin, while Kari Lake and other Republicans lost their races. Notably, Yee was the only Republican not endorsed by Trump. Some of those on the Left have suggested that this is perhaps a sign that a Trump endorsementmay be the kiss of death in Arizona, while the sentiment on the election-denying Right has largely been that that Yee was "allowed" to win, in order to make MAGA candidates look bad and to make it look like Democrats didn't steal the election.

It's probably just more that Yee is just not all that offensive. Sure, she's a Republican and a Trump supporter (though, again, she was not endorsed by Trump), but the only thing I've been able to find about her tenure as Treasurer is that she's very supportive of financial literacy programs and took over the the state's 529 college savings plan in order to give it more promotion and let people know that the state allows for a $2,000 tax deduction for each beneficiary on such accounts.

These are normal, if not perfectly fine and innocuous things for a State Treasurer to do, and as the incumbent for an office people don't generally give a lot of thought to, she had a clear advantage. If one is a generally nonpartisan split ticket voter, they're probably going to go with the incumbent for races like State Treasurer or Comptroller, so long as they don't do anything that makes people want to vote against them in particular.

All of this being said, Liz Harris should absolutely stick to her guns and all Republican Arizona state legislators should join her in solidarity and refuse to participate in a single vote until there is a do-over of the entire Arizona election — which ideally will not happen until all of their terms are over.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?