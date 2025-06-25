Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Do people like Trump’s Big Bullshit Bill? Strangely, no! (NBC News) But will it kill green energy? Maybe, yes! (Heatmap)

This is a good rant about how shitty-unlikable Karoline Leavitt is, but/and Amanda Marcotte should do Pam Bondi next. (Salon)

Because seriously look at this trolling bullshit. This is the United States attorney general.

Andrew Cuomo, who I certainly hope lost last night, didn’t just grope women; he groped liberal multiracial New York democracy and governance. He’s just gross! (Rebecca Traister)

Speaking of gross old men, gross old men are still trying to fuck Candace Bushnell! (New York mag)

Here’s a roundup of horrific testimony in the Sean Combs sex trafficking trial; according to Business Insider, he’s “confident”? After all that? Fucking A. (BI)

This RFK Jr. pal measles doctor is a bad doctor. This story about him is a good story though. (Gift link New York Times) I’m bad at prognosticating, and certainly RFK Jr. and Trump could bully the insurance companies. But as a betting woman, I’d say “the five cents they spend vaccinating people sure beats paying for two weeks hospitalization.” So I’d guess the insurance companies are still going to pay for vaccines no matter what boneheaded stunt RFK Jr. pulls with the recommendations. (Washington Post)

Israel claims it’s only firing warning shots when Palestinian people aggress against food aid providers, so those are some pretty bad warning shots if they’re hitting dozens of people in the back while they run away. (AP)

We overturned Roe v. Wade to save the children (just kidding, that’s not why), and started killing a lot of mothers and babies instead. (Qasim Rashid)

Oh I didn’t even know about half of these terrible John Roberts quotes. Thanks, Lisa Needham. Thanks a lot. (Public Notice)

When gay people at the Christopher Street parade booed and jeered Sylvia Rivera. (Erin in the Morning)

You’ve gotten all the way down here, now it is time for stories that will not make you want to die! There are hardly any of them!

Good questions about how and why those thieves stole 6000-pound sculptures, like HOWWWW and WHYYYYYY. (Brian Grubb)

I will eat and drink all of these watermelon recipes one thousand times. (Real Simple)

See? Hardly any!

