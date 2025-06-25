Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Good day to you all. Here is your header gif source info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/kitty-figures-it-out

And a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/b32d375d-2fd4-4448-bd8d-25b11cdf5ad5

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2hEdited

Congrats NYC, you fucking did it, Mayor Mamdani(he will be mayor eventually) is a great choice. You are welcome, I know me leaving was the catalyst and y'all figured out that if people like ziggy are leaving we need to do better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
482 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture