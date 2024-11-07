Not invited to the normal gays’ onesie party after all.

Just before the election, JD Vance went on Joe Rogan’s podcast for the profoundly stupid, and he confidently predicted that he and Donald Trump would win the “normal gay guy vote.” Here’s a fuller version of the quote:

Vance told Rogan he believed he and Trump would win the “normal gay guy vote” due to the “extremist religion” of “wokeness.” “Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if me and Trump won just the normal gay guy vote, because again, they just want to be left the hell alone,” Vance said. “And now you have all this crazy stuff on top of it that they’re like ‘No, no … we didn’t want to give pharmaceutical products to 9-year-olds who are transitioning their genders.’”

“Just the normal gay guy vote,” the ones who “just want to be left the hell alone.”

Does JD Vance think the guys he meets at sleepovers at his puppetmaster Peter Thiel’s house are “the normal gay guy vote”? Is it creep Ric Grenell, the Trump ambassador most loathed by his host country (Germany), who went on to be Trump’s clownfuckingly unqualified acting director of national intelligence, who’s now reportedly under consideration to be either the worst secretary of State or least-qualified national security advisor in US history?

Does JD Vance think that guy is the “normal gay guy vote”? Because that guy sure thinks it about himself!

Ahem, sorry, factcheck, but we have the invite list for the “normal gay guy vote” onesie party right here, and neither of those self-hating queens is on it.

Also, Trump and JD Vance didn’t win the “normal gay guy vote,” not even close.

A lot of awful people, and a lot of absolute morons — highly overlapping Venn diagram right there — voted for the guy JD Vance used to call “America’s Hitler.” (Maybe he still does. Maybe it’s just a loving pet name now.) We’ve seen all the exit polling on how white women once again chose fascism, and how white men are even worse. We’ve seen that there is now a growing gender gap among Latinos, with far more men breaking for Trump than for Kamala Harris. And despite all the hubbub before the election, it turns out Black men understood the assignment, though not to the levels Black women did.

Who else understood the assignment? LGBT voters in general, who at eight percent were a larger portion of the electorate than ever.

NBC News exit polls report that Kamala Harris won LGBT voters 86 to 12. Joe Biden only won LGBT voters 64 to 27. NBC News, which own a calculator, explains that that’s a 15-point shift.

That’s right, all those terrifying maps with the red arrows showing how far different demos shifted to the right? Well there’s a big blue arrow going the other way for LGBT voters.

Harris won LGBT voters more than Hillary Clinton (77-14) and Barack Obama in 2012 (76-22). She won. And now we’re all getting on a cruise ship with her and sailing our asses out of this country FUCK Y’ALL GOODBYE FOREVER.

Kidding. (Or are we?)

Let’s dig deeper and find the “normal gay guy vote”:

Although Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance predicted that he and Trump would win the “normal gay guy vote,” the GOP presidential ticket captured fewer than 1 in 5 LGBT male voters, though that figure could also include bisexual and transgender men. Trump’s support among LGBT female voters was even more tepid, at 8%. White LGBT people went solidly for Harris over Trump by 82% to 16%, though Harris’ margin was even bigger among LGBT voters of color at 91% to 5%.

Wow, that is just a supermajority of LGBT people who just really loathe those two fascist Nazi motherfuckers. (And 62 percent of LGBT people said they’d be “scared” if Trump and Vance won. So there’s that.) We’re sure JD and Ric would protest that the “normal gay guy” vote is actually contained within that overall “fewer than 1 in 5 LGBT male voters,” but by definition if it’s “fewer than 1 in 5 LGBT male voters,” that’s not the normal fucking gay guy vote.

What JD actually meant by “normal gay guy” was the kinds of white gay guys who never really cared about things like equal rights, not even marriage equality, because they knew their whiteness and wealth would get them through, AKA gay Republicans, often with family money. They’re total trash, just like all the white women who voted for Trump because they know that if beloved Bitsy Anne needs an abortion they can always take a mommy-daughter “spa weekend” far away and nobody has to know.

And of course JD went on to associate “normal gay guys” with anti-trans bullshit, because there’s a certain small cohort of LGBs — again largely Republican, largely not worth knowing — who are very angry that trans people exist, or would dare to associate their struggle for equality with the gays.

And how small of a cohort is LGBT Republicans, in general? According to these exit polls, 56 percent of LGBT voters are Democrats, and five percent are Republicans. Five. Meanwhile, 61 percent identified as liberals, and five percent as conservatives. Five.

And you know what? Fuck that five percent. They should go back in the closet with all the faceless Grindr pictures with good Christian Trump-voting wives that make up the rest of the Republican gay “community.”

At least the rest of us can say we made it out of this election with our self-respect intact.

[The New Republic / NBC News]

