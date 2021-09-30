To think, just two days ago we had never heard of the MAGA blog "American Greatness," which is populated almost entirely by people with ties to the MAGA wingnut Claremont Institute, which used to be respected among rightwing think tanks but isn't anymore, not so much.

And now, this week, in a one-two punch, the site has accused Kristi Noem of doing unclothed extramarital hoo-hoo peenerwanger dances with Corey Lewandowski, and then today gave a platform for GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert to put a boombox on his shoulder and declare his undying love for horse paste.

The piece is titled "The Coordinated Attack on Ivermectin Is a Crime Against Humanity," and the subhed says, "Make no mistake, the evil, deadly, coordinated globalist attacks we are currently witnessing on ivermectin will go down in history as a vicious crime against humanity." You know, in case you were currently making the mistake of thinking the evil, deadly, coordinated (((globalist))) attacks on horse paste would not go down in history as a vicious crime against humanity.

Louie Gohmert says they're gonna, he reckons.

He begins:

Just as we saw with hydroxychloroquine last summer ...

Oh for LOL's sake. Louie is just so upset that the (((globalists))) keep taking these perfectly unproven and/or harmful treatments for COVID-19 and making fun of them. He whines that ivermectin is the "latest naughty word which will get you censored on social media and mocked and belittled by late-night 'comedians,'" in case you were wondering how much mockery really does bother these idiots.

It's really upsettin' him that y'all keep callin' it "horse dewormer":

While ivermectin has been used by certain brave doctors around the world to treat COVID-19 for over a year now, it only recently became the target of a multi-pronged attack, with the U.S. government, the media, and Big Pharma all playing important roles in the deadly dystopian disinformation campaign against the drug. As more Americans became aware of ivermectin's efficacy against COVID-19, like clockwork the government and its propaganda arm in the press jumped in to discredit it, referring to the drug snidely as a "horse dewormer."

Let's ask this horse right here if it's "snide" or otherwise offensive to refer to a perfectly good drug as "horse dewormer."



The horse says it's cool.

Back to Louie:

We watched the FDA embarrass itself with its ridiculing tweet telling people "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it," while linking to an agency article on why people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent the China Virus. We saw Rolling Stone magazine forced to admit that its recent story about Oklahoma hospitals being overwhelmed by patients who overdosed on ivermectin was completely false.

The FDA wasn't embarrassed, the FDA was hilarious that day, and everybody not currently drunk on horse dewormer thought so. Regarding the thing about Rolling Stone , we understand that horse paste enthusiasts are braying and whinnying about that, but it's not as big a deal as they think it is. Certainly nothing to whip your mane around about.

Here's another pic of a horse with no worms:



It's probably wishin' rednecks would stop stealing its medicine.

Anyway, that's kind of how Louie's thing, or the thing he got his staffers to write for him, goes. He calls Merck, the manufacturer of Ivermectin, an idiot, for saying Ivermectin should not be used to treat COVID-19. He says (((global elites))) some more, in case anybody had missed his anti-semitic dogwhistles up to that point. He acts like he's telling us something new when he puts on a fancy new pair of horseshoes and trots out information about how Ivermectin DOES TOO have human uses, and is not just horse paste for horses.

This is his last graf, because it is all a CONSPIRACY!

Make no mistake, the evil, deadly, coordinated globalist attacks we are currently witnessing on ivermectin will go down in history as a vicious crime against humanity; a grievous public health policy error that can only be explained by following the money. Many top doctors agree that hundreds of thousands of American lives could have been saved had early treatment protocols such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine not been so maliciously vilified by authority figures, some pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers who just so happen to have financial incentives to suppress the truth about these cheap, effective drugs.

Sure thing, Medical Expert Louie Gohmert.



In other horse paste news, here's a headline: "Network of Right-Wing Healthcare Providers Is Making Millions Off Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, Hacked Data Reveals."

Golly. That makes it real surprising that ANOTHER headline today says the MAGA quack doctor group that's most hee-haw for horse paste and hydroxybonercream is now suing the Pentagon over its vaccine mandate.

But definitely, it's the "don't eat horse dewormer" crowd that is doing the crimes against humanity. Surely.

[ American Greatness ]

