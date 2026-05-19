Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
schmannity's avatar
schmannity
1h

Landry visited Nyuuk, birthplace of Curley Stooge

Reply
Share
3 replies
The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
1h

So . . . walk around acting like a pedophile.

Great strategy.

Reply
Share
11 replies
239 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture