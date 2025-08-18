Wonkette

Wonkette

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
40m

Slightly grumpy eagle in your hed gif. More info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/eagle-nipper-pesters-parent

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/6a9eb71e-a5d8-4f16-993b-0d78abf0ede2?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
43m

Reminder: TACO couldn't be turning the country into a shithole, without his enablers. That includes anyone who voted for him, as well as the corporate media, the repubs, the racists, and those who were mad at Biden, and then mad at Harris for reasons.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
116 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture