Happy Earth Day from your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, happy Earth Day, look at this stupid bullshit.

“I would have won Vietnam very quickly,” plus the rest of the crazypants shit that is keeping Iran from the negotiating table. (Tiedrich) Some hours later, from the NYT, no link necessary: “Iran War Live Updates: Vance’s Trip to Peace Talks on Hold.” A day or two ago they had a dek that said the US firing on an Iranian tanker was a “threat” to the “fragile ceasefire.” WAS IT, NYT? IS FIRING ON A SHIP A THREAT TO A FRAGILE CEASEFIRE, OR DOES IT END A CEASEFIRE. Fucking NYT.

Turns out the Pope’s been tweeting awesome shit this whole time. (Qasim Rashid)

Since Pope Bob from Chicago’s been in the news so much lately, Brian Grubb’s not NOT going to talk about one of his favorite weird as shit shows, The Young Pope. (Type Click Type)

If we were Republicans, there wouldn’t have been a day that had gone by without us screaming that Kash Patel still hasn’t found Savannah Guthrie’s mom, so thank you to The Fucking News for its service in shoving this graf into a post about shitcanned Labor Sec Lori Chavez-DeRemer:

And, look, you can’t expect to keep your job if you’re daydrinking all the time unless you keep it discrete and professional by having a penis and publicly flaunting your daydrinking while competing in downhill Alpine beer-chugging at the same Olympics that Savannah Guthrie isn’t at because you still haven’t found her Mom.

Plus a whole bunch of stuff that’s actually been going on at the Labor Department besides the daydrinking and sexual harrassing and alleged underling fucking. I feel like we should have known about the rest of that before. Our bad! (TFN)

This is all so heavy and so so much. Inside the policework when that piece of shit Vance Boelter killed Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and their goddamn dog, and shot state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife as well. (Star Tribune)

Holy Mike Johnson’s losing control of his moderates now. The House voted to affirm Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s bill to give Temporary Protected Status back to the Haitians Trump and Stephen Miller are trying to murder by sending them back to Haiti, and then the House refused to renew FISA to spy on us all. That’s a shame! (Noah Berlatsky at Public Notice)

This Democratic congresswoman, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida, resigned while bemoaning how she’s being oppressed, but it sounds like she’s just real corrupt :( (Gift link Miami Herald)

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Qasim Rashid made a video about the online “Rape Academy” and the responses were … unwell. (Qasim Rashid)

Maybe the Small Business Administration shouldn’t have given PPP loans to “artists” and “food service workers” making “$200,000 a year” while they were actually “members of the white supremacist Peckerwood gang” “literally serving time in prison.” (Courtwatch)

Wealth inequality was lowest in generations under Joe Biden, and I don’t understand why he wasn’t better loved for it. Kind of dry Paul Krugman, but with charts! (Krugman)

How I would love to be able to write like Caity Weaver, whose treatise on restaurant bread of the free variety and the bestness thereof you may already have read and treasured. But also I don’t want to write, and I certainly don’t want to have to work at it, so I will leave her to it. (Gift link The Atlantic)

This is … unexpected! Instead of hiding all its shitty history like Republicans on the national are doing, Mississippi is actually showing all its warts and all — and Haley Barbour helped??? This in addition to its huge strides in education, man, things change huh? (Mississippi Free Press)

These balconies are so rude to me. So rude. (Link fixed, gah!) (Matador)

You know where I hear they have balconies, or at least weird outdoor staircases that make absolutely no sense in winter? MONTREAL, where I just decided to have LA GALA D’ LES WONQUES on SUNDAY, JUNE 14! Montrealers, tell me where in Plateau Mont-Royal!

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