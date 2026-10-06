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Here is Abdul El-Sayed giving JD Vance a name that really should stick.

Related: Barack Obama is heading out to Michigan to campaign for that guy and Jocelyn Benson. So that’s fun. [MLive]

And now, election news. Uh oh!

Related: Books will be written about how bad Trump fucked this up, and how fast. In fact, if Paola Ramos isn’t already jotting down notes for a followup to her excellent book Defectors, we’d be sorprendido. Anyway, here’s some new polling on Trump and Hispanic voters. [Reuters]

We guess he’s also worried about what’s going to happen in South Carolina, now that he’s making unhinged attacks on “Tr*nnie Annie.” [NBC News]

Additionally, the DCCC (D-trip if you’re Washington-ey) has put six more House races in red districts in its “Red to Blue” list of targets for the midterms. On the list, Justin Pearson, in Tennessee’s new gerrymandered Ninth (Memphis and a bunch of cows and some Nashville suburbs) and also Chris Jones, who is running to unseat Republican French Hill in Central Arkansas (Little Rock). [Punchbowl]

Hey did you maybe somehow hear something about how Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for snap elections on November 29, and wanted to know more? Here! Know more! [The Almagro School on Substack / Politico Europe]

Russia is trying to bully foreign nations with embassies in Kyiv, Ukraine, into leaving the capital, for their own “safety.” Remarkably, their response telling Russia to fuck off was coordinated. “We stay in Kyiv.” Flip through this carousel for more:

Related: here’s former Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, in his first remarks since he was pushed out, talking about how embarrassing it is the way that the US is lagging behind Ukraine in technological advancement in warfare. But hey, we’re sure Newt Gingrich will fix it! [Kyiv Independent]

Food recall Mad Libs: It’s ice cream! With shards of metal! [WRGB Albany]

Chuck Lorre, who created Two And A Half Men, said some very mean jokes about Donald Trump at an awards ceremony, and the White House is being very sensitive about that. [AV Club]

They are also being very sensitive beta cucks about Jack Smith going to that concert and being hotter than they are. [JoeMyGod]

Shocker, Karoline Leavitt has completed her revolving door transition to become a Fox News contributor. Hopefully she and Kayleigh McEnany can bond over what how much they love to lie for Jesus AND for Stupid Hitler. [New York Times]

Jim Bakker dead, guess Satan needed a roommate for Denny Hastert in hell or something. [Charisma]

Here is Scott Bessent saying Trump tells him Melania’s girlfriends are all disappointed when they find out he’s gay, because of how they want to fuck him on the penis so bad.

Ever heard of this new entertainer called Bad Bunny? Going places!

More stories when we have some!

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