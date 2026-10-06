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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Your microscopic wrastlin’ match in the hed gif explainer: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/tiny-wrestlers

And also your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/50d5d955-f9da-46e5-a402-e0eb872e0863?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

LOL

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1) Trump is campaigning in Texas a month before the midterms.

2) He is so unpopular even there that the state’s governor, facing an unexpectedly close race, won’t show up.

https://bsky.app/profile/mattgertz.bsky.social/post/3mx7cyqqass2c

—-

Toxic in Texas

https://bsky.app/profile/joshtpm.bsky.social/post/3mx6fane4522y

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Ben Wermund

@benwermund

X.com

.@GregAbbott_TX says he will not be at Trump event in San Antonio this week because he has other campaign events already planned. On Trump in TX: "Whenever he does show up, it leads to excitement with the base. He does a good job with getting the base organized and turning out."

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