Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

It’s an adorable blossom bat in the hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/blossom-bat

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/3a00594b-4949-444f-bb23-6edc142e50a4?utm_source=share

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Ellen_D, domestic terrorist's avatar
Ellen_D, domestic terrorist
3h

Jeez, the comments on that WaPo article.

Learn to read, creeps. "She discovered that he had been taking off condoms in the middle of sex." "She estimated that Platner removed condoms without her consent at least six times when they had sex."

Meaning she caught him and then thought back on previous encounters and realized what he'd been doing. No the article does not say she kept screwing a guy who treated her like that.

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