OYEZ OYEZ, we are CHANGING THE VENUE for our Mackinaw City, Michigan, party TONIGHT on account of rain! Instead of that one park, we will be joining us at Mackinac Island Brewhouse, 312 S. Huron St., Mackinaw City! TONIGHT, Fri., Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m.

See you there Wonker lovers!

UPCOMING!

Missoula, Montana, we are going to you too. Sat., Aug. 19, let’s call it 5 to 8 p.m., for drinks at the Union Club Missoula! See you there unless we see you first!

The Berkshires! Paul and Holly are doing their usual Labor Day weekend campout, Sept. 1-4. See Wonkmeet for details! (We will not be at that one, but we hope to someday!)

And if you’re in Detroit or driving distance, please join us at our Detroit manse on Labor Day, 2 to 6 p.m. Bring a bathing suit, and email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com for our address. We will grill and go in the very tiny above ground pool. Bring the kids!