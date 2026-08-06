Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
18h

Your hed gif info, with stripes: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/baby-okapi-is-okie-dokie

And a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/0b32133d-f3ab-422b-9b24-098109b208f3?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
18h

We couldn’t possibly be out of missiles. Not when this was “truthed” last night:

——-

The U.S. has massive amounts of "munitions," especially of certain types. Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed. Defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country's history. The "leakers" of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought!

President DJT

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One question, though… why are we planning on jailing “leakers” if they are not actually leaking real information? Follow up: why are munitions being imported if there is no shortage? And from where? Are these large numbers of plants and factories in the room with us right now?

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