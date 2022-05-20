Madison Cawthorn is taking his sad and embarrassing loss well.

He posted this on Instagram yesterday, along with a graphical list of all the people he still likes. Your name on his list? You're cool. You're not? Then you are CAWTHORN CANCELED.

Here's the Insta post, embedded here assuming it hasn't been taken down because the team at Insta finds it too sad and embarrassing.

Golly, that is a who's who of literally all the worst anti-American garbage that exists in this country. Kind of breathtaking, really.

And here's that text:

When the establishment turned their guns on me, when the Uni-party coalesced to defeat an America First member very few people had my back.

If you don't know who or what a "Uni-party" is, maybe because you have friends and a life, click here. We had to look it up. It's some Steve Bannon phrase, so you can imagine.

This list includes the lion share

Lion's share.

of figures that came to my defense when it was not politically profitable. These are honorable men and women who are the type of friends anyone yearns to have.

Yes, "anyone" yearns to be friends with Marjorie Taylor Greene and that fucking Nazi grandmother in Arizona and, um, "the great Charlie Kirk," who looks like Beavis if the cartoonist's hand was broken that day.

“At the beginning of a change the patriot is a rare and hated man.”

That's not the Mark Twain quote but OK.

These are those rare and hated men/women.

You bet. Those addlefucked brain wizards up there are the revolutionaries. Each one having been birthed out of the matted hair forests of Steve Bannon's white nationalist buffalo grundle, so saith the legend.

There are other National figures who I believe are patriots, but I am on a mission now to expose those who say and promise one thing yet legislate and work towards another, self-profiteering, globalist goal.

So you're going to say who goes to the cokeboner orgies? That's really all anybody wants to know.

The time for genteel politics as usual has come to an end.

It's funny because originally he wrote "gentile" and everybody was LOL-ing. Because first of all, we're betting a lot of the people on that list above were not consulted about the "time for gentile politics as usual" coming to an end.

It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command.

These would be really funny opening lines for a video game Madison and his cousin might enjoy playin' once they're done rough-housin'.

We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming.

Uh oh, y'all! He's a superhero now! Which superhero? He's, um, he's Dark MAGA!

Wait, who?

Oh yes, it's some bizarre movement gaining steam online that sounds pretty white supremacist and Nazi, and it does memes in support of Donald Trump coming back from all his losses to vanquish everybody who ever made fun of him ever. It's a pretty textbook revenge fantasy, which is to be expected, considering. Hey, maybe it's the next stage in these people's conversion to being literally nothing more than a terrorist movement.

Guess we'll just have to see!

[ Insta ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?