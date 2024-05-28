At this year’s Oscars, Killers of the Flower Moon was one of the most lauded films, and Robert De Niro, one of the most famous actors alive, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for that very film. He was alongside other nominees like Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. (winner), Ryan Gosling, and Sterling K. Brown.

Today, De Niro spoke in front of the courthouse at Donald Trump’s trial, and it made MAGA very, very mad.

So Jason Miller, the MAGA thing with the clip art butthole for a mouth — the one you wouldn’t leave your daughter around! Ha ha, you wouldn’t leave your daughter around any Trump staffer, BE MORE SPECIFIC, WONKETTE! — commented today on how “washed up” De Niro is:

Here’s the text:

“The best that Biden can do is roll out a washed-up actor — and don’t worry, my remarks will be shorter than The Irishman, I won’t make you suffer for three hours — but the best they can do is roll out a washed-up actor.”

Ha ha, The Irishman is long.

“Last week, President Trump spoke in the Bronx. Right? Over 25,000 people show up to rally around him, and the best the Biden campaign could do was put out a web video with Robert De Niro.”

25,000 people did not show up for shit, but nice try. Maybe they’re using the Jersey trick of counting people who didn’t go to the rally.

“There is nothing behind the Biden campaign. Their numbers are in the toilet. Kamala Harris is a terrible alternative, and it’s all an attempt to try to turn around the Biden campaign.”

Okeydoke.

These are people for whom Kid Rock and Lee Greenwood and Kevin Sorbo are “celebrities,” but go off.

OPEN THREAD.

[video via Acyn]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?