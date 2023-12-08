Screengrab, Fallon

Let’s have another morning post about extraneous, culturally unnecessary white conservatives bitching and moaning about Taylor Swift being Time’s Person of the Year.

We’ll start with some Daily Caller idiot named Kay Smythe. The headline says that Time no longer represents America if it’s giving Swift this award. Of course, when extraneous, culturally unnecessary white conservatives say “America,” they mean the flyover cowfuck parts that are viciously jealous the culture has left them behind and doesn’t want any part of them.

Time decided to make the most boring woman in America their “Person of the Year,”

Cope and seethe.

even though we all know who really defined pop culture over the last 12 months: Morgan Wallen.

Because he said the “N”-word and all the white supremacists jizzed their underwears?

Apparently Taylor Swift is Time’s “Person of the Year” for 2023 and I am still waiting to find out why.

Swift’s Eras tour literally changes the economies of the cities it visits, and has had a perceptible effect on both the US economy and the economies of oh fuck it, this trifling shitass from the Daily Caller doesn’t want a real answer.

Perhaps it’s because she started dating someone new and a lot of very, very bored people seem to care about it?

This Daily Caller idiot doesn’t care, really, she doesn’t, SHE’S SO MAD SHE DOESN’T CARE!

Dating Travis Kelce is literally the only thing of note Swift has achieved in the last 12 months.

On the one hand, LOL. On the other hand, kind of on-brand for the Daily Caller to judge a woman’s accomplishments by which white men have shared their dicks with them. Tucker Carlson may not own the site anymore, but his odor clearly still wafts around the place.

It’s not like Swift released a chart-topping album that became the soundtrack to the American summer. And she definitely didn’t spend the year breaking her body so millions of Americans could see her perform live. I’m not even sure if Swift managed to create a slew of seven-figure business development deals without any support from the corporate mainstream music industry. But you know who did do all that, and so much more? Morgan freakin’ Wallen.

Try THAT in a small town, Taylor.

Wait, that’s a different white guy.

Anyway, Wallen’s tour has grossed $230 million this year. Taylor Swift’s is almost at a billion. But that’s immaterial. Taylor Swift doesn’t actually need us to defend her. Taylor Swift will never know, or care, who Kay Smythe from the Daily Caller is, or whether or not she lives or dies.

Smythe continues:

Even though I write about him every other day, I don’t even care that much about Morgan Wallen. Or anything to do with pop culture, really. I just feel like the corporate mainstream entertainment industry is completely unjustified in their treatment of him, his music, his talent and just how darn hard that boy works.

She doesn’t care. She’s too cool for pop culture. She just writes about “N”-word McGee “every other day” because she just does, OK?

He’s also a way better singer-songwriter than Swift, and America knows it.

Quick, go to Wallen’s Wikipedia, click on albums and look how many times his name shows up in the songwriter credits. Now do it with Swift. Have fun!

Eventually, the corporate oligarchs will have to understand their taste is not the same as what modern Americans demand. Or, modern Americans will just have to stop giving these weird groups of glorified lizard people the time of day.

Oh there we go. We were waiting for the lizard people. Good thing we didn’t have to wait long.

What’s funny about this desperately thirsty Daily Caller piece is that pretty much everybody in the most targeted demographics in America knows All Too Well what it’s been like for people even trying to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s concerts. Propaganda doesn’t work well when literally every reader who doesn’t stay inside their house unshowered and masturbating — AKA anybody who isn’t in the Daily Caller’s target demo, we guess — can discern immediately that the writer is proudly ignorant.

Our read on this: America’s MAGA idiots will never stop resenting the fact that the fantasies they made up about Taylor Swift being a secret Nazi weren’t true, and the knowledge that not only is she Not That, but that she actively detests them, fucking kills them.

For more, Media Matters has an extensive roundup of all the MAGA deplorables and unfuckables who are losing it with misogyny and making up conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift doing secret Democratic psy-ops to the 2024 election, by encouraging people to vote.

This, from the clearly mentally unstable Laura Loomer, is one of the funniest things we’ve read this week:

The part about the vaccinated boyfriends is actually laugh-out-loud funny.

And these, from Pizzagate wackjob Jack Posobiec:

Back away from the lunatics slooooooooooowly.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?