As most of us probably know, Cuban Americans in Miami trend hard Republican, and have for a long time, because of Cold War narratives that so far haven’t died off. This, even as the American Republican Party has embraced full-on fascism, and its leader demands to be worshipped as a forever king.

That must be some pesky cognitive dissonance they’re dealing with, in the MAGA Miami Cuban American community. They’re over here yelling “communism!” as a placeholder word for “dictatorship,” meanwhile the guy many of them are getting ready to vote for again is yelling “communism!” to distract from his designs on, ahem, dictatorship.

So what would some of these MAGA people do if somebody put up a billboard that directly compared Donald Trump to Fidel Castro? Would hilarity ensue?

It would.

The billboard says “No a los dictadores, no a Trump” — no to dictators, no to Trump — and it’s on the side of the Palmetto Expressway, with the big faces of Castro and Trump on either side. A group called Mad Dog PAC placed it, along with a bunch more billboards of different kinds around Florida.

And now some Miami MAGA Cuban Americans are threatening to STAND ON THE HIGHWAY AND BLOCK IT UNTIL SOMEBODY TAKES DOWN THAT BILLBOARD.

After all, it is illegal to be mean to Dear Leader Trump, on billboards.

The billboard has elicited intense emotions among many voters in a part of the state that has been shaped in large part by exiles who fled Cuba in the years and decades since Castro seized power on the island. A Radio Mambi commentator took to the airwaves Tuesday morning to decry the billboard as “propaganda.” Another called it an “anti-Cuban provocation” against victims of Castro’s government. The station appeared to play bits of Trump’s salsa campaign jingle between conversation and callers.

Yuh huh.

More, from the local NBC affiliate:

One woman told Telemundo 51 in Spanish that it was disrespectful to Cuba, Cubans, Trump and the U.S.

OK.

"I think it's very fair to compare Donald Trump, who, in his wildest dreams, he aspires to be a Fidel Castro. He wants to be another dictator and just as evil as Fidel Castro was,” [said Mad Dog PAC leader Claude Taylor.] Trump's Hispanic Communications Director, Jaime Florez, said their camp is not surprised by the sign. "It's another sign of the desperation of President Biden's campaign, and of the Democratic Party, that are realizing that they've flat-out failed with Hispanics," Florez said. "If there's someone that's showed us that he doesn't have any interest in being a dictator, it's President Trump, who already was president of the United States," the statement added.

You betcha.

Here, watch this Florida political activist’s TikTok explaining about all the Miami Cubans losing it over billboards, she is very funny, all of this is very funny.

[Miami Herald / NBC Miami / diva_dee25 / via JoeMyGod]

