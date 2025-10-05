Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
11m

"It seems somehow fitting in 2025 that Canada’s’s only MLB team is facing the damned Yankees instead of the Bosox in the division final as they are a team closely associated with a failed athlete who’s been a fan for decades."

Someone on social media posted a t-shirt they saw for sale in Toronto that sums up the current rivalry very well:

"A BJ is better than a Yank."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
gallbladder's avatar
gallbladder
9m

"...𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧’𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞. 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬. 𝐘𝐨𝐮’𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬.”

And I have no doubt--none whatsoever--that Hoaxtra has no fucking clue about what 𝘢𝘯𝘺 of what he's mumbling about means.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture