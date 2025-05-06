Shiloh Hendrix, nice person.

Over the past five days, MAGA Republicans have raised $700,000 to reward Shiloh Hendrix for her work in bravely calling a 5-year-old child the n-word at a park in Rochester, Minnesota.

Hendrix was confronted on camera after hurling the slur by another parent at the park, and after first briefly denying it, she switched courses and proudly admitted it, saying he was “digging through her shit” and “if he acts like one” she’s going to call him that. After the video was posted online and got some feedback from, you know, normal people reacting normally to some Aryan Nations-chic looking lady hurling racial slurs at a child, it caught the attention of some MAGA folks and, well, a star was born.

After the incident, Hendrix put up a GiveSendGo fundraiser, asking for help in “protecting her family” from harassment from the kind of people who find screaming the n-word at a child to be objectionable. And the kind of people who do not find screaming the n-word at a child objectionable? They came through, and they are about to make her a millionaire.

She got donations from people calling themselves “Tired of this N BS,” “Vicky [sic] Weaver,” “They Are Incompatible With A Free Society,” “Tired of Black Behavior,” “OktobeWHITE,” “Nate Higgers,” “White Power,” “WeWuzCleopatraAndSheit,” “it’s only a word,” “nogs want 2 kill her baby,” “Nowhiteguilt,” “Listen to Full Haus pdcst” (note: it’s a podcast for “white fathers”), “James Earl Ray,” “freikorps,” “KISSMYWHITEASS,” “ItsAllNonsAndTheJews,” “Protect white women,” “A home for white children,” “White guilt sucks,” “StayAwayFromPigsAndPiglet,” “Unite the Whites,” “Taking our country back,” “Kill all jews Andblacks,” “Dylan Roof,” “Einzatzgruppentime” … and more in that same vein, as well as many with actual slurs we didn’t want to print here. Several names were repeated multiple times because, let’s be real, these motherfuckers are not that original.

Now, you might wonder why I didn’t stop after five or 10 obviously racist monikers, because why would I need to make the point that the kind of people who donate to a woman who hurled a racial slur at a child are racist, right?

Well, I wanted to really make that clear, because the attention the fundraiser has raised has led to the far-right pundit class attempting to whitewash the situation by claiming that the people donating are not racist, are not in favor of yelling racial slurs at children, but are just tired of cancel culture and/or outraged that people donated to the defense of Karmelo Anthony, a Black 17-year-old boy who stabbed and killed a white boy he says (and a witness says) was threatening and pushing him, and who is being charged as an adult.

Of course, because they’re pretty fucking racist themselves, they haven’t done a very good job at it.

Matt Walsh, in a video posted on Monday, proudly declared that he was thrilled by all of the money donated to Hendrix because it will “kill cancel culture.”

“Is this evidence that white supremacy is alive and well in the United States, or does it show us something else?” he asked. “Well, I’m going with ‘something else.’”

Spoiler, it was not something else.

His theory, you see, is that if they reward people for doing things like “hurling racial slurs at children,” then the bad “cancel culture” people won’t post those videos online anymore and people will be allowed to be racist creeps in peace.

Except the point was never so much punishing people as it was calling attention to the fact that they exist, given the Right’s ongoing insistence that racism is a figment of Black people’s imaginations. The fundraiser makes the point even clearer — not only do they exist, but that the Right approves of them. As gross as I think it is that Shiloh Hendrix will likely become a millionaire over this, this is still them showing their asses. It’s still insurance against their gaslighting.

And speaking of showing one’s ass — after going on and on about how people don’t have to support hurling racial slurs at children to believe that Shiloh Hendrix’s life shouldn’t be ruined for doing so, Matt Walsh just couldn’t help himself. He had to go to the same old “it’s not fair that Black people can use the word and white people can’t!” well, asking how it was okay that Black people are allowed to use the word in greeting one another, but a nice white mom like Shiloh Hendrix cannot scream it in anger at a child. He also claims that it’s “indefensible” and “no one has ever tried to defend it,” which is, suffice it to say, incorrect. White people can’t use it because it was a word they used, in hatred, against Black people. Black people can use it because they are allowed to take that word and reclaim it for themselves, which does not mean that white people can then go and use it themselves.

We are all allowed to say things about ourselves that other people are not allowed to say and anyone who doesn’t understand that is going to have a very hard time socially in life. I can say “I feel hideous” and that’s fine, but if someone (other than, perhaps, someone very close to me) says it … it’s an insult. It’s different for a woman to call herself a bitch than for a man to do it. These things are not hard and anyone who can understand that should get why white people don’t “get” to use racial slurs.

This was, in fact, much of the crux of Tim Pool’s pro-Shiloh Hendrix rant — which he says has given rise to the idea that “white guilt is over.”

Yes, because surely those calling themselves “ItsAllNonsAndTheJews” and “Protect white women” were previous sufferers of white guilt.

Donate Just Once!

“This sends a message to other white people: Stop taking racial abuse,” he explained (racial abuse, in this case, being “not being allowed to scream racial slurs at a child without people thinking less of you”).

“Now my point is this,” he continued. “I understand why white people are saying ‘We ain’t playing no games anymore,’ okay? You’re not going to spend decades insulting us. You’ve got poor white people in this country, living in trailers in the mountains of Appalachia, struggling to get by. They got terrible healthcare and they eat like crap, they are as poor as poor can be. And they can be called a racial slur by a wealthy urban Black man or Latino man or Asian man? No way! That’s basically what people are pissed off about.”

Those poor white people in Appalachia? They voted for that. Or at least 70 percent of them did. They voted to have terrible health care, they voted for a low minimum wage, they voted against subsidized child care, they voted, instead, to cut Head Start for 8,000 children in their state, they voted to lose their black lung screenings and care, they voted to cut $500 million from a program to help food banks buy local produce and $660 million from a program that provides food aid from local farmers to supplement low-income school lunch programs. They decided those things were not important to them. Or just not nearly as important as, I suppose, being able to shout racial slurs at children with impunity.

Walsh and Pool want to pretend this is about “something else.” They want to pretend as though white people have been cruelly victimized for the last several decades by non-whites and anti-racist whites and they are now standing up to cry “We’re mad as hell and we won’t take it anymore!” in hopes that it will make everyone shut up and accept their bullshit. That’s not going to happen.

These creeps are free to reward all the racists they want, if that’s how they want to spend their money. Everyone else is free to be disgusted by that. America!

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!



