One of the primary effects of the the Left leaving Xitter en masse is that now, due to their well-known inability to Google or gather information on anything beyond what is shoved directly in their faces, the Trumpian Right has pretty much had to make up their own storylines about what the Left is doing and feeling about things. Unsurprisingly, they’re not great at it.

Over the weekend, the official White House account posted an AI picture of Trump as the Pope, because this administration is all about exuding the energy of a 14-year-old incel shitposter. However, instead of hurting “the right people” (i.e. us), it ended up upsetting a lot of Republicans of the Catholic persuasion instead. In hopes of correcting for this, the most loyal of his acolytes took it upon themselves to either claim that these Republicans were, in fact, the very libs they had hoped would be hurt by the meme, or by assuring them that a small amount of blasphemy was worth the incredible joy of seeing liberals get upset about it.

The very conservative Cardinal Timothy Dolan was asked about the image and, in a video posted to social media by a journalist for the New York Archdiocese, said that he hoped Trump didn’t have anything to do with it (which he obviously did, as it was also posted to his personal Truth Social account) and that it wasn’t good.

However, because he’s clearly a coward, Dolan was more harshly critical of it in a very bad Italian accent, calling it a “brutta figura,” which basically means he thought Trump made a bad impression/made an ass out of himself. Nevertheless, the Trumpists responding were very upset about the fact that he criticized Trump in this way after never having criticized Joe Biden for anything, which is not even remotely true.

“Cryyyyyyyyy leftist commies!! We voted for your pathetic tears to flow every single day. And we're getting EXACTLY what we've voted for,” one very well-adjusted person wrote in response to the meme.

“Watching libs melt down over the Trump Pope meme is another example of how Trump controls the narrative and lives rent free in their heads, any time he chooses. This is what I voted for,” said another.

It’s true — that is what they voted for. So much so that when it’s not actually happening, they have to pretend it is anyway.

“Anyone who thinks this is funny because he’s ‘totes owning the libs!’ needs help,” wrote a pro-DeSantis/anti-Trump user named Holly.

“It's funny because you [sic?] causes you physical pain and discomfort. If it didn't, you wouldn't being crying about it on social media,” said one Trump supporter.

“Liberal tears are the best tears,” said another, who clearly didn’t see the “#TaxationIsTheft #NewPatriot #NewFederalist #DeSantisDelivers #PoliticallyHomeless” in her bio.

“Wonderful to see how easily you get owned,” said another.

“Whoever you are, everyone who knows you knew that your brain was melting down the moment they saw this. That was the funny part. Your confirmation is not as funny though,” said another.

“Lol, you took the bait. Triggered,” said another.

This is, more or less, what “X” is now. It’s Republicans accusing one another of being “triggered libs” and delighting in the pain they imagine they are causing “the other side.” Meanwhile, all I really saw about it on my own socials were images like these, with no tears to be seen.

Frankly, what I saw a lot more of were people talking about whether or not the Pope was as left as he got credit for, or how the Popemobile was being turned into a mobile health clinic for children in Gaza, as per one of his last wishes. Sure, some people rolled their eyes about Trump’s sad papal cosplay, tendency to behave more like a 4chan poster than a president, or made comments about how such a move was “beneath” the office, especially given that it was posted by the actual White House account, but no one was particularly outraged or surprised. It would be far more surprising if he behaved “appropriately.”

Donate Just Once!

But that’s not very fun for them.

Of course, it’s pretty understandable that they’re trying to eke out any amount of joy they can at the moment, when the economy is in crisis, prices are going up and even they are getting fucked over eight ways from Sunday. All they have left, at this point, is the dream of “owning the libs,” and since we’re not around them to give them that satisfaction, they have to imagine it’s happening anyway — or point to the Catholic conservatives outraged by Trump’s behavior and imagine that they are the triggered libs of their dreams.

It’s certainly one way to get through the day.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!