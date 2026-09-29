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Georgiaburning's avatar
Georgiaburning
2h

This conference looks like an SNL cold opening skit- but these fools are serious!

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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
2hEdited

“Mehmet Oz”

Thanks, Oprah.

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