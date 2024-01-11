Tabs gifs by your friend Martini Glambassador!

This is just a good headline, American Prospect: Trump’s Lawyers Invite Biden To Assassinate Him.

“Violent threats,” in this economy? (That is an old joke, young people, it is the same as “nobody goes there anymore it’s too crowded,” or “the food is terrible and such small portions!”) Anyway, it’s not funny though. — Gift link Washington Post

Important! ACHTUNG! Joe Biden very much needs to shore up his support with Black voters and other people of color, very much. It’s true and people need to not assume it’s all skewed polling. His people can start by listening to Capital B News.

This is a surprisingly interesting story about Cenk Uygur’s (LOL) run for president (LOLL) and how he’s trying to get around the Constitution’s seemingly plain “natural born citizen” requirement. He’s got more points than you might imagine (also LOLLLL). (The American Prospect)

Our fifth item of five on the presidential election this morning, after Cenk Uygur: Christie Out. — AP

The Mayorkas (secretary of Homeland Secretary) impeachment is very very stupid and lies. Once again, I THINK this is an open post. (The Bulwark)

Ninth Circuit panel of judges is all like “well, sorry, Holocaust grandchild, Spain bought the painting the Nazis stole from your grandmother fair and square.” So that’s shocking! (LA Times) (Disclosure, my uncle Victor Kovner revived the lawsuit back in 2004.)

Yes, this is all correct.

[Bill] Ackman first got mad that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had not fired its president for her (different, better) answers to Stefanik in Congress—the Times, to date, has run two stories about this woman remaining in her job—and then got angrier still when Business Insider revealed last week that Ackman's wife, a high-profile former MIT professor, had engaged in much more egregious acts of plagiarism than Gay. He has been posting about it ever since, revealing in the process that this has been especially unpleasant for his wife because she is an introvert, and that the orb his wife sent to Jeffrey Epstein in thanks for a large donation was in fact a completely normal thing, and also that Brad Pitt was interested in his wife but nothing came of it. As is the custom among his tranche of amphetamized rich guys, Ackman has done this in a series of very long tweets written in a tone that might be described as "Rorshach from Watchmen being interviewed on CNBC."

— Defector

Of course Florida school district removes “dictionary,” did you think it was going to not do that? — Popular Info

Vaccinate your fucking kids. And if you don’t, and they get measles, don’t fuck off from their quarantine and send them back to daycare, Jesus Christ. (Inquirer) Also your dogs. (NPR)

They’re “doing a Bud Light” to King Arthur Baking Company because King Arthur (which is worker owned, by the way) is racistly doing the DEIs and the CRTs. — Daily Dot

The 15 Republican states saying fuck you to hungry children. (Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she’s opting out of summer food benefits for poor kids because too many kids are fat.) (Gift link Washington Post)

Whomst among us has not sued all the women who didn’t like our dates? — 404 Media

