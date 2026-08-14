Wonkette

Wonkette

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Linda1961 aka Pollyanna's avatar
Linda1961 aka Pollyanna
1m

"First the tariffs, then the birthright citizenship executive order, and now the Trump Kennedy Center; he just keeps doing this shit again and again."

Throwing his ass in jail will make it stop.

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