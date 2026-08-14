Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, shit’s stupid, it’s tabs!

I know they don’t compare morally to Elon Musk killing 14 million people, but I continue to be utterly amazed by the Independence Day-style bombing of the White House and Trump putting his name on someone else’s memorial. Now the Kennedy Center board has voted to put his name on JFK’s memorial AGAIN, after a judge told them only Congress can do so. First the tariffs, then the birthright citizenship executive order, and now the Trump Kennedy Center; he just keeps doing this shit again and again. (Gift link New York Times)

When you put all the grossly law-flaunting abusers and crooks in a row like this, and watched Trump pardon and endorse them all, it really is something! “Bring honor back to the White House,” remember that? (The Bulwark)

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Amanda Marcotte says we dodged a bullet with Francesca Hong not because Hong’s too progressive, but because her whole “abolish Thanksgiving” is the kind of joy-scolding we’re always being accused of. More fun and dancing and Mamdani’s Nani, less no holidays in the gulag. (Salon)

The anti-Muslim bigotry is actually astounding. (Paul Waldman at Public Notice) If you read nothing else in this Qasim Rashid post, scroll down to the Trump-style manly swole photoshops Abdul El-Sayed’s Michigan opponent Mike Rogers is posting, holy fuck. (Qasim Rashid) These people are beneath contempt. (Joe. My. God)

Here’s the opening paragraph of a Fifth Circuit ruling about voting by mail in Texas.

It has long been established that mail-in ballots are prone to fraud. See, e.g., Veasey v. Perry, 71 F. Supp. 3d 627, 676 (S.D. Tex. 2014) (“Mail-in ballots are not secure.”), aff’d in relevant part, 830 F.3d 216, 256 (5th Cir. 2016) (en banc). That is why voting by mail jeopardizes election integrity and democracy itself.

That’s a pretty bad ruling! (Ruling)

Not-Fifth-Circuit judge dismisses Trump administration’s bullshit lawsuit against Harvard. That’s a pretty good ruling! (Ruling)

We’re arresting people for speaking (during their public speaking time) at Texas county commissioner meetings again. But it’s not news because the people weren’t arrested for trying to overthrow the government or beat people up at abortion clinics, the only kind of arrests recognized as wrongful attacks on free speech in our nation. (Fort Worth Report)

This is now the second (2) empathetic to trans people New York Times stories I have read (the other one was an opera review). Anyway, being trans in Kansas and how impossible it is to just exist there, because of the oppression stoked by (they do not say this) people who listened to the New York Times. I certainly hope the editors of the New York Times listen to M. Gessen. (Gift link NYT)

We’ve got diarrhea lettuce, and climate change fucking up the fruit trees. Hope y’all like beef tallow, it’s what’s for dinner. (Civil Eats)

Laura Jedeed went to the Patriot Hunger Games where one (1) person wins a scholarship, and you’re not going to believe this, but it was stupid. (Jedeed)

Join your friend ZiggyWiggy for movie night every Saturday at 9 p.m. Eastern! This week we are watching The Devil And Miss Jones (1941), available for free with ads on The Roku Channel and Plex; $3.99 in the usual places. With library card on Kanopy.

Wonkette parties upcoming: SAN FRANCISCO in honor of Fukui, Fri., Aug. 21, 6 p.m., Hyatt Regency SF (Embarcadero); WINDSOR, MASS, potluck! Find your own place to camp or AirBnB near but not at Paul and Holly’s, Labor Day weekend: Holly says, “campfires and food and drink (BYO adult stuff) on Saturday and Sunday from noon(ish) to bedtime. For information shoot me an email. hollyturner at live dot com”; Atlanta has been postponed to October. SECOND SAN FRANCISCO: Mon., Nov. 30, Embarcardero Hyatt again.

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