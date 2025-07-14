Wonkette

Martini Glambassador
1h

Daniel
2h

The Epstein thing is causing such discontent in MAGA world because it was their moral high ground.

They don't see the violence and the deportations as bad. They don't see the spiteful refusal to grant federal emergency funds to blue states as bad. They think that's how you should govern, by harming people who criticise you. The Epstein thing was something they used to claim as their moral authority for everything else- they were the ones opposed to paedophilia by the elite, unlike the evil, Comet Ping Pong attending Democrats. That could be used to justify any other cruelty. No matter what they did, they were still better than the child molesters, and the proof those child molesters existed was that they hadn't been discovered, arrested, tried and convicted, unlike the reams of Republicans who have been for exactly that offence.

Trump took that away from them by expecting them to do what they always do and excuse his behaviour. He exposed them to themselves, because it was clear that he just assumed they'd roll over for him again, but this was the big thing. This was the justification for all their other shitness, for all their other sadism- we're not the ones covering up an elite paedophile cabal. Trump expected them to be that.

Eventually they will be.

