We don’t know how to tell everyone this, but the United States has declared war again. The enemy this time? The insidious globalists, rogue bureaucrats, and power-mad leaders of the ... International Criminal Court?

That’s right, those power-mad whores have rampaged through the world long enough, with their sense of justice and their desire to enforce “so-called international law,” as Secretary of State Marco Rubio sneered in a video released on Monday. So-called! Sir, the Geneva Conventions would like a word.

The video and an accompanying (incredibly stupid) op-ed in The Wall Street Journal were part of a rollout of this new Trump administration initiative to discourage the rest of the planet from holding our nation accountable when we do shit like kill people and blow stuff up just because we feel like it. We are America, dammit, and we will drone-strike all the unarmed Colombian fishermen we want.

Here is how Rubio — or more likely some State Department hack — began his op-ed in the Journal:

Most of us would struggle to imagine a world in which U.S. soldiers, police officers, Border Patrol agents and elected leaders could be dragged before an international court, tried by judges from random countries across the globe, found guilty under international laws we neither consent to nor control, and then imprisoned thousands of miles from America.

God forbid the world should try to hold the United States to any sort of standard. God forbid anyone should say Excuse us, Mr. America with your gigantic American penis, sir, but would you mind not starting unprovoked wars that cause untold suffering? We’d be ever so grateful.

We struggle to imagine this world, yes, but only because it would require our current leadership regime to undergo complete and total personality transplants. It would require America to act as a citizen of the world instead of the red, white and blue Godzilla of Stephen Miller’s horny fantasies, stomping on other countries simply because, much like Godzilla flattening Japan, they happen to be there.

Anyway, didn’t we have all these conversations back when the United States decided to join Russia, Sudan, and Israel in letting the United Nations know that we had no intention of ratifying this treaty? Great company, that.

Rubio then gets into a bit of the history of the ICC, which was founded by treaty at the turn of the century:

“President Clinton refused to submit the Rome Statute (the ICC’s founding charter) to the Senate for ratification due to his ‘concerns about significant flaws in the Treaty.’”

Bill Clinton signed the treaty three weeks before he left office, leaving the ratification up to future presidents and Senates. Yes, as his signing statement notes, the United States had reservations about how widely the ICC would try to exercise its authority and wanted to do more work to ensure that only the most egregious abuses would be prosecuted. But he also said this:

“Nonetheless, signature is the right action to take at this point. I believe that a properly constituted and structured International Criminal Court would make a profound contribution in deterring egregious human rights abuses worldwide, and that signature increases the chances for productive discussions with other governments to advance these goals in the months and years ahead.”

That’s a nice sentiment. Then George W. Bush came into office and announced his administration had no intention of pushing for ratification. We suppose it would have made it much harder to commit all those war crimes he was planning.

Here’s more from Rubio:

“The ICC is backed and run by a powerful network of leftist nongovernment organizations, smug globalists, and hostile Third World governments united by their enmity toward the US.”

To steal a phrase, Marco, just say Jews, this is taking forever. But have you considered that quite a few of those “hostile Third World governments” might be less hostile if we stopped invading and killing their citizens? We should perhaps try that sometime.

“Last year, major activist groups urged high-ranking international officials ‘to take immediate and meaningful action’ against the Trump administration’s deportations of violent criminals to El Salvador.”

As Rubio well knows, most of the people we renditioned to a concentration camp in El Salvador had no criminal records whatsoever. And even if they did, we still shoved them on planes in shackles, sent them off to prison with no due process whatsoever, and then bragged about it in the most obnoxious ways possible.

Rubio’s shtick here would be a lot more defensible if there was one iota of an indication of a hint that the United States holds our own war criminals accountable, as Rubio seems to want to claim we do. But the current administration has gone on a spree of pardoning even those we have convicted in our own courts. Does the name Eddie Gallagher ring a bell?

This also might have been defensible in some way back when the United States was the world’s only superpower and our allies looked to us to solve problems however we could.

But we’re not a superpower anymore, thanks in large part to the Trump administration and its arrogance. Now our allies are distancing themselves, and our global standing is very much on the wane.

This is part of the point of the Trump administration’s foreign policy, which can be summed up as the America, Fuck Yeah! Doctrine. And not content to demand we not be held accountable by the rest of the world, we are also trying to blow up a mechanism, the ICC, that 125 nations currently are party to. Then everyone can do whatever they want, we guess. Yippee?

The one thing Rubio’s screed leaves out is any mechanism by which we plan to dismantle the ICC. Knowing this administration, they probably figure beating their chests and hooting should be enough to do the trick.

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[WSJ / YouTube / Reuters]

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