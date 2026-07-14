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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

LOL, 'member when Rubio was touted as the "reasonable choice" to moderate the maladministration's global policies?

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Demme Epstein Fatale's avatar
Demme Epstein Fatale
3h

Blah, blah, blah.

Fuck off, Marco.

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