We could have imagined this, considering how mentally stable Marjorie Taylor Greene always is when she’s yelling at her pictures of Hunter Biden’s penis in Congress and whatnot, but she is seriously hilarious to watch when she suddenly gets angry in the wild.

You know that scene in Spaceballs where Rick Moranis as Lord Dark Helmet is trying to Schwartz-fight Bill Pullman as Lone Starr, but Lone Starr puts his hand on Helmet’s Helmet, rendering him much too far away to land a blow, because he’s too short? Like so:

Not only is that a good rendering of literally every white MAGA Republican getting mad about pretty much anything, but it’s 100 percent MTG in this confrontation with a British reporter who asked her about her wacky Jackie Jewish Space Lasers hallucinations.

The money quote, which should henceforth be etched in marble in all available marble etching places, was:

“WHY DON’T YOU GO TALK ABOUT JEWISH SPACE LASERS AND REALLY WHY DON’T YOU FUCK OFF, HOW ABOUT THAT?”

True statesmanship right there.

The conversation at last night’s Mar-a-Lago election night Big Mac cow-tipping orgy had been so friendly up to that point. It was about how Nikki Haley needed to drop out (she did today!) and how MTG loves Trump and Nikki Haley is such a bitch, but then, BUT THEN!

But then former BBC reporter Emily Maitlis asked Greene why Trump supporters love conspiracy theories so much.

“Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself? He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists.” “Well, let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist,” Greene replied, pointing at Maitlis. “And the left and the media spreads more conspiracy theories. We like the truth, we like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms, and America First.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene literally replied to the reporter with an “I know you are but what am I” construction.

And then she said why don’t YOU go talk about Jewish Space Lasers and told Maitlis to fuck off, because she has the emotional, mental, and spiritual maturity of a first grader who’s on the dumber side, for reasons we can’t possibly speculate on.

But if they involve young Marge spending her childhood days after school in the backyard playing “Why are you hitting yourself?” by herself with Mommy’s frying pans, well, bless her heart, and that explains a lot.

We assume afterward she furiously ran from Mar-a-Lago all the way to whatever backwoods holler she lives in, climbed into her underground dwelling and slammed the door of her bedroom so nobody could see her cry.

She was so angry. God, that’s funny.

Can you imagine if she was your mom and she was trying to yell at you? You would never stop laughing, and then you would never talk to her anymore once you graduated high school, never again.

OPEN THREAD.

