We regret to inform you that the worms have eaten another great chunk of Maria Bartiromo’s brain. Here she is explaining her new COVID origin myth to Ohio Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup this morning.

Loading video

As Mediaite reported, the interview started with Wenstrup pushing the lab leak theory, because if Republicans can just prove that COVID-19 came from a lab in Wuhan, China, and not a wet market, then public health is a big lie and no one ever has to wear a mask or get vaccinated again. Hooray! Victory! Maybe they can even LOCK HER UP Dr. Fauci while they’re at it.

But Bartiromo wasn’t content to play normal partisan games with public health.

“Is there a chance that China released this virus on the country intentionally? Disrupt the country, get Donald Trump out, get your man in there, Joe Biden, and then cover it up?” she shouted.

It all makes complete sense! If you disregard the fact that the virus first started killing people in China, which instituted its “Zero COVID” lockdown policy and suffered a massive economic slowdown. And that coronavirus hit Italy months before it hit the US. And that viruses don’t respect international borders. And if you have brain worms.

But instead of politely asking if Bartiromo needed a prescription for ivermectin, which actually does knock out parasites (but not viruses), Rep. Wenstrup simply moved on to excusing Donald Trump for being taken in by a cuddly little foreign despot.

“Well, they certainly didn’t try to protect America, did they?” he answered, adding, “And I could be wrong on this: President Xi was telling Donald Trump everything is okay. And Donald Trump was repeating what President Xi said. Now Democrats call President Trump a liar, but it seems President Trump was just repeating what President Xi said. Obviously it was more dangerous.”

Let us not stop to contemplate how Republicans would react if Democrats said, “Well, the leader of an adversary nation assured us that something was true, and we believed him, and now a million Americans are dead, but don’t blame us!” This way madness lies.

And anyway there’s enough madness already, because Bartiromo seized on Rep. Wenstrup’s gentle reminder that “it was killing people all around the world, so, it’s not just America” as SCIENCE PROOF that Democrats are trying to cover up something which happened on Trump’s watch because something something Joe Biden Hunter penis pics UNDERPANTS GNOMES.

“Wow!” Bartiromo shrieked. “So, we know that this has been going on. We have all these things to consider. This administration seems to want to ignore all of that, and we do not. And it also seems Democrats in general — I don’t get it. And I don’t understand why Dr. Fauci wouldn’t want to have the debate over whether this came from the lab or whether it came from nature.”

Who is “we,” Maria? Is “we” and independent media doing its job? Or is “we” a television network which functions as an attack dog for the Republican party and feeds its listeners lies all damn day long.

In summary and in conclusion, remember that funny time when Maria Bartiromo put Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell on the air to flog election lies about Dominion Voting Machines and cost the company $787 million plus lawyers fees?

And also, BRAIN WORMS.

[Mediaite]

Catch Liz Dye on Opening Arguments podcast.

If you’re ordering from Amazon anyway, this link gives us a small commission.

Share

Want To Donate Just Once?