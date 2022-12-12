“I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed,” Marjorie Taylor Greene said to the the crowd at the New York Young Republican Club's (NYYRC) annual gala on Saturday night. She was not talking about a whimsical paintball outing or a particularly heroic rescue. No, she was talking about the January 6 insurrection, when a bunch of lunatics invaded the Capitol building in hopes of being able to install their leader as dictator for life or what have you.

Never has the phrase "weird flex, but okay" felt more appropriate.

Greene also took a moment to stand against Target and CVS selling dildos and butt plugs.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, at the New York Young Republicans Club Gala: “By the way, you can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target and CVS nowadays. I don’t even know how we got here. …This is the state that we’re living in right now.”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1670768072

According to the New York Post , this line came while she was "bashing transgender-friendly policies in classrooms." It was a whole thing:

She complained about policies to protect transgender children in the classroom and claimed that “teachers can pass around dildos, butt plugs and lube.” She added, “You can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target nowadays.”

CVS butt plugs are apparently the right wing outrage du jour , having been addressed on Tucker Carlson last week, during a segment in which a man who has probably never had non-missionary sex informed the Fox Nation that one can now buy a butt plug in a New York City CVS for $32.50.

“Tucker Carlson is interested in buying butt plugs and lube. (Video: Fox News)” — Mike Sington (@Mike Sington) 1670673975

So?

There is no reason for CVS to not sell discreetly packaged sex toys in the same section of the store as condoms, lubricant, spermicide and various other items related to sexual health. Why? Because sex toys are bad? Because a small child might see it and ... not know what it is?

Without getting into the time at the International Mr. Leather convention when I myself briefly thought a butt plug was going to be a ponytail hair extension, I think we can pretty safely say there is no way a child is going to look at that package and go "Ah yes, this is probably something you put into your butt for sexual pleasure." And hey! If they do, then they are probably some kind of child prodigy and should probably know at least some of those things before they go to Harvard's medical school and become chief of surgery at their local hospital like Doogie Howser.

I mean, we've all heard the stories about emergency rooms.

Greene was one of several chronically repulsive people in attendance that evening, as per a report from the Southern Poverty Law Center, including Steve Bannon, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, Jack Posobiec, white nationalist VDARE founders Peter and Lydia Brimelow, James O'Keefe and more.

She also was not the only one there promoting violence.

“We want to cross the Rubicon. We want total war. We must be prepared to do battle in every arena. In the media. In the courtroom. At the ballot box. And in the streets,” said NYYRC president Gavin Wax during his speech, adding, “This is the only language the left understands. The language of pure and unadulterated power."

Well, that and butt plugs, we guess.

