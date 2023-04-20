Sometimes Congress is a very beautiful place. Not usually, but it has its moments.

Y'all, the best thing happened yesterday. There was a hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee, and Marjorie Taylor Greene was being a hateful, grotesque ass carbuncle, and she got in trouble for it. From the Republican committee chair .

Just start watching this video, you will not be sorry.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene’s questions for Mayorkas end abruptly after she calls him a liar, has her words taken down, and Goldman notes that the rules prohibit her from continuing Greene: Point of personal inquiry Goldman: There’s no such thing” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1681921690

At the beginning, Greene is ranting and raving like a lunatic, about "outrage!" and China "poisoning our teenagers!" and all kinds of shit. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was testifying, said we weren't letting China do those things. So Greene, because she is a piece of dogshit with no sense of a decorum, the family's embarrassing relative who should probably live in the attic, called Mayorkas a liar. As in "you're a liar!"

Rep. Bennie Thompson asked that they take Greene's words down, which is different from just striking them, as you will see. And Republican Committee Chair Rep. Mark Green studied the issue and determined that yes, calling somebody a liar like that makes them a real asshole according to congressional rules, and therefore her words shall be struck and now she has to stop talking.

Enter wonderful brilliant adorable mensch New York Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, who wanted clarification: Did Bennie Thompson want her words taken down or struck ? Because if taken down , then the person who said them has to shut the fuck up now. "Can no longer speak in whatever the proceeding is that those words were said."

Greene interjected: "Point of personal inquiry!"

And Goldman, missing not one beat, said "There's no such thing."

And continued about his business.

There's no such thing .



You fucking moron.

You do not do that in Congress. You can get away with so many things. All the horrible and offensive shit people like Jim Jordan do every day, it's mostly OK according to the rules. That's because even the worst human garbage that gets gerrymandered into a seat in Congress tends to learn the rules when they get there. Not Greene. Is she simply too stupid to learn the rules? Perhaps.

But Green ruled that yes, Greene's words would be struck, therefore yes, she has to shut up now. He didn't quite get the words right as he was a-figurin' it all out, but the end result was the same. No more talking, loudmouthed hick.

Another Democratic member wanted clarification if Greene should also be required to shut the fuck up after making baseless, sneering accusations that Eric Swalwell fucks Chinese spies and lies about it. Ohhhhhhh, that is different! said the committee chair. That involves "statements of fact," which is different, decorum-wise. The Democrats responded, "There's no statement of fact" and "IT'S BULLSHIT," because we all know Marjorie Taylor Greene is just a lying and barely sentient human incarnation of a wet armpit fart who just makes shit up.

NO: Eric Swalwell: He Bang With Chinese Spy?



But because Mark Green is still garbage, he said no, the RULES say you can't call somebody a liar, but we guess you can literally lie and say they fucked a Chinese spy, when literally no credible person who matters has accused him of that.

Oh well, we'll take Greene getting in trouble for the first thing, it was goddamn hilarious.

As Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out, this is why morons like Greene always are screaming "DEBATE ME!" but they don't want to do it in Congress, which is literally about debate. They can't handle/understand the rules in Congress, where they actually have to debate fairly.

“One thing that makes Congressional debates different from podcasts is that ours actually have rules. Those rules are designed for fairness and prohibit personal attacks. It’s one reason why folks like this always want to “challenge” colleagues to debates *outside* of the House.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) 1681930075

Greene of course got on Twitter afterward to lie more about Eric Swalwell, because she understands that the rules there are that it's fine to lie about people as long as you are one of humanity's losers who thinks Elon Musk is a very cool and funny guy:

“Eric Swalwell was removed from the Intelligence Committee because he had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy. But he stills makes all kinds of ridiculous accusations every day in Congress about me, my colleagues, and President Trump. We all know it’s true, Eric Swalwell…” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1681924422

Go step on a rake in hell, QAnon Carpool Mommy.

The end.

