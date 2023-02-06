We don't know if Marjorie Taylor Greene is laboring under the delusion that Jesus sent her to Congress to find and confiscate all the Jewish space lasers. We don't know if one night she went to bed after eating too much Taco Bell and in her dreams she saw the Lord and the Lord commanded her to do this. We don't know if she thinks she's some kind of crucial and important lawmaker now that she is Kevin McCarthy's favorite.

But Greene was on Glenn Greenwald's podcast this weekend — yes, he has one, and at this point it shouldn't surprise you in the least that he's using it to make friends with people like Marjorie Taylor Greene — and she said she's just not very happy up there in Congress. She's lost money and it's hard and did she mention she's lost money?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lamented this week about how little she was getting paid as a member of Congress, claiming that her low congressional salary had made her “life miserable” as she “made a lot more money” before stepping into public service.

Leave.

We actually are personally sympathetic to those members of Congress who say the $174,000 salary isn't so hot, considering how expensive DC is, but still, GTFO.

“The nature of this job, it keeps members of Congress and senators in Washington so much of the time — too much of the time, to be honest with you — that we don’t get to go home and spend more time with our families, our friends, all in our district, or maybe just be regular people,” the Georgia lawmaker grumbled. “Because this job is so demanding, it’s turned into practically year-round.”

Yes, well, the job is in Washington, DC. It is not in Owl Fart, Georgia. And this is the United States Congress, not the Owl Fart city council, which only meets once every six months. Of course it's "practically year-round." That being said, as the Daily Beast notes, the House was only in session 164 days last year. So grow up, lazyass.

“And for those of us in the House of Representatives, we have to run for Congress every two years. So you’re practically campaigning nearly the entire time that you’re here serving as a representative.”

And they have to do WORK the WHOLE TIME!

Greene is also one of the many Republicans who opposed proxy voting and remote committee meetings (perhaps because it was once a necessary COVID-19 mitigation measure).

“No more proxy voting or Dems caught on camera with no pants on. “End the use of proxy voting and remote committee proceedings, ensuring that all Members actually show up in person to fulfill the jobs they were elected and are expected to do, rather than phone it in.”” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1672630636

Funny that she's bellyaching about this now that she's got committee assignments. And oh boy, what work she's done on those committees so far! For instance, telling the comptroller of the United States that an elementary school in Illinois used "5.1 BILLION" in COVID moneys to pay for things like Critical Woke Theory. It made enough sense coming out of her mouth, we guess.

“Becoming a member of Congress has made my life miserable. I made a lot more money before I got here. I’ve lost money since I’ve gotten here,” she groused, adding, “It’s not a life that I think is like something that I enjoy because I don’t enjoy it.”

Yes, we know Greene's father gave her a construction company and she thinks this makes her a business entrepreneur. But again, if she is so miserable, she should leave.

Dear people of Georgia's 14th District, your congresswoman hates her job and it's hard and people call her stupid every day. You'd be fine with it if she just fucked off to Crossfit, yeah?

Here's all Greene's complaining, if you feel like it:

“Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Becoming a member of Congress has made my life miserable. I made a lot more money before I got here. I’ve lost money since I’ve gotten here. …It’s not a life that I think is like something that I enjoy because I don’t enjoy it.”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1675451433

