While Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, hooting howler monkey from Rome, Georgia, has said and done many horrible and disgusting things, we will never forgive her for this one: forcing us to agree with her that bombing Iran was a bad idea. Or Matt Gaetz, Steve Bannon, or Tucker Carlson, either, for that matter. Why are they being such open peaceniks now? Maybe because since the Commander-in-Chief makes his policy decisions based on all the propaganda and rage-mongering he hears from Fox News, that makes them ignored exiles in the wilderness?

While Trump was still unga-bunga trying to decide what to do about Iran, MTG went on three-shirts Steve and Gaetz’s shows to say that bombing Iran was not being America First, like some kind of Wavy Gravy.

And after the strikes she posted a long-ass screed:

My thoughts on bombing Iran. I don’t know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran, but I know many people who have been victims of crime committed by criminal illegal aliens or MURDERED by Cartel and Chinese fentanyl/drugs. Almost everyone in our country can relate to this fact.

Actually, our native-born drug cartels seem to have a corner on that around here.

However America has not dropped bunker busters on the Cartel’s sophisticated drug tunnels, launched tomahawks on massive cartel poisonous drug operations, or gone to war against the cartels international terrorists networks.

Bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb Arizona!

Neocon warmongers beat their drums of war and act like Billy badasses going to war in countries most Americans have never seen and can’t find on a map, but never find the courage to go to war against the actual terrorists who actually do kill Americans, invade our land, and make BILLIONS doing it day after day, year after year. I’m 51 years old. I’m GenX.

And this is why Rebecca keeps telling you Gen X is the worst: We’re the generation with MTG. But wait a minute, MTG is about to actually make sense. For a minute. Before she gets shitty again.

I’ve watched our country go to war in foreign lands for foreign causes on behalf of foreign interests for as long as I can remember. I was in 10th grade when Desert Storm started and my father before me was sent to Vietnam, another senseless foreign war. America is $37 TRILLION in debt and all of these foreign wars have cost Americans TRILLIONS AND TRILLIONS of dollars that never benefited any American. American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits. I’m sick of it. I can easily say I support nuclear armed Israel’s right to defend themselves and also say at the same time I don’t want to fight or fund nuclear armed Israel’s wars. Nor any other country for that matter. I’m sick of funding foreign aid and foreign countries and foreign everything. I want to fund American interests and issues. I want GREAT trade deals so American businesses and people can afford goods and be successful. I want low inflation and low interest rates. I want American construction, housing, and manufacturing to BOOM. I want Americans to be rich and have security in their future. I want my children’s generation to HAVE A GREAT FUTURE!!! My kids are 22, 25, and 27. It pisses me off beyond comprehension that my children’s generation can’t afford to buy a house, can’t afford insurance, and have little hope for their future!!! Americans are exhausted by all of this and rightfully so.

Hey, there WAS one candidate in 2024 who was not a Billy Baloney, and was working to deliver … oh, never mind.

I can also support President Trump and his great administration on many of the great things they are doing while disagreeing on bombing Iran and getting involved in a hot war that Israel started. That’s not disloyalty. Critical thinking and having my own opinions is the most American thing ever.

Preach!

Because contrary to what brainwashed Democrat boomers say, Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult, and President Trump has surrounded himself with people who once disagreed with him and even ran against him for President. Also the same Democrats in Congress that are all of sudden clutching their pearls about Trump bombing Iran FULLY SUPPORTED AND VOTED TO FUND Dementia ridden Biden’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and stood by Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Well, that was a short-lived moment of clarity. Remind us again who invaded Ukraine? And who could have ended the war in Afghanistan at any time during his entire first term, but left it as a time bomb for Biden instead?

Hypocrites is all they are and they are just desperately trying to find solid ground to oppose Trump on because so far they’ve failed at grasping anything yet.

Yet, she found something solid to oppose him on.

Now what has been done is done and Americans now fear Iranian terrorists attacks on our own soil and being dragged into another war by Netanyahu when we weren’t even thinking about any of this a week ago.

True! Then, though she quickly reminded everyone she HEARTS DJT with her entire flag-waving HEART, the MAGA cult leaped with claws out to prove her wrong about not being a purity-testing cult of unhinged loons.

The cult was not having it.

“Laura Loomer called you out YEARS AGO!! You're a disgusting deceiver!”

“The whole F world witnessed you are a hypocrite, no difference than the demotards, now get the F out of MAGA”

We’re not a cult! TRUST THE PLAN.

Then Mark Levin hopped on board, he had been hot-and-heavy pushing for strikes on Iran on Fox while their most powerful viewer dithered.

If you’re not familiar with Levin, he’s a hater from WAY back. He worked in the Reagan Administration in Ed Meese’s office and ascended into Trump’s ear as a regular guest on the Rush Limbaugh show, then with his own Westwood-radio show, in the meantime lawyering for Koch-favored conservative causes. He’s been spinning the activist judge and liberal tyranny-type fan fiction that conservatives love to lap up forever, and since 2018 has had his own Fox show called “Life, Liberty & Levin.” He himself was once a Never Trump guy, supporting Ted Cruz in the 2016 primaries, but he quickly got on board, and Trump appointed him to the Homeland Security Advisory Council in 1.0.

Anyway Levin swooped in on X:

Marjorie Taylor Green, shameless nitwit. How incredibly dumb is this Marjorie Taylor Green? She doesn't know anyone in America who has been a victim of crime or killed by Iran? You mean the thousands of Americans, especially military personnel, killed and maimed by the Iranian terrorist regime?

Greene tapped back:

I also don’t know anyone who watches your show on Fox News. And my last name is Greene.

Then Levin got, frankly, a bit menacing.

MTG, God are you stupid. And you keep banging your head against the wall. Thankfully, POTUS ignored you and hit the Iranian nuclear sites. You seem very upset about it. I’m not going away. You’re on my radar.

Her response was to tell the Jewish guy that he needs Jesus.

This is extremely sick and disturbing. Please read to the end. Mark, you have the exact same tone and language that the psychopaths use that send me death threats every single day. You should be fired from Fox News. And shame on Fox if they condone this. Let me introduce you to my friend Jesus. He says, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God.” Jesus is the messiah. Jesus is the one and only son of God. Jesus was put to death on a Roman cross and died as a one time sacrifice for our sins. Jesus is the lamb of God. You can read about Jesus in Isaiah 53:5-12. Jesus will return one day and the those [sic] that did not recognize him will mourn. He will bring everlasting peace to all the Earth and his kingdom will have no end. Jesus also says, “pray for your enemies.” I will do my best to pray for you. But I will be watchful now. There was once a great President that the American people loved. He opposed Israel’s nuclear program. And then he was assassinated.

Wait, Iran assassinated JFK? Now there’s the kooky MTG we remember, whew.

I am for peace. I oppose war including wars Israel wages. Should I feel that my life is in danger now too? What about President Trump who strongly rebuked Israel this morning for continuing to attack Iran?

Oop, don’t blow their minds with that last one.

Speaking of Jesus, Greene’s stance does highlight fractions in the far-rightest wings of the party. MTG is a QAnon-embracer and a megachurch-attending evangelical, and possibly in the same wing that believes that the whore of Babylon is the Catholic Church, seeing how she rejoiced in the death of the “evil,” “defeated” former pope. But apparently she is not in the half of evangelicals like Mike Huckabee who are rapture-prepping Christian Zionists who believe a that war in Israel is a step to fulfilling an End Times Biblical prophecy so Jesus can come back and convert all the Jews.

Our Evan details all that here, in his other place:

None of it seems any less far-fetched than QAnon, but faith is like a buffet, or something.

Anyway, Levin was not done! He came for Steve Bannon next, in a rant that sounds like it was written while he was railing crank and pulling the wings off of flies at the same time:

Steve Bannon, a disgusting fraud. Nobody gives a sh*t about what you, Bannon, a confessed and convicted fraudster has to say. You’re a liar. You cheated how many people? At bottom, you’re a certified disgusting fraud. And it shows every time you open your big mouth. You opposed our great military and commander in chief at a time when they acted to destroy Iran’s nukes. 80% of Americans backed the operation. You and your tiny cabal of lunatics gave aide [sic] and comfort to the enemy. Now you prance around like you support our country rather than apologize for your outrageous disloyalty. And you stabbed the president in the back in the middle of battle despite the fact he pardoned your sorry ass for God knows what. You’re a contemptible POS. You always will be a certified, convicted, confessed fraud who ripped off patriotic Americans.

The thought of Bannon prancing anywhere is delightful.

Then MTG re-iterated her glowing praise of Trump, for COURAGEOUSLY and desperately hammering out in all-caps for Netanyahu to not do a MAJOR VIOLATION.

Well good, the tantrums all over now, everybody? Has the natural order between talk show hosts, loyalists, trolls, flapjaws and rageaholics been restored? It seems to be so, they moved on to their new rants, Greene against trans children and for DOGE cuts, and Levin to being furious the Ayatollah wasn’t killed.

There’s so many things to be angry about, and no professional windbag can afford to linger!

