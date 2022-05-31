Over the weekend, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene delivered her latest unhinged rant on her streaming broadcast "MTG Live.” Greene, who’s celebrated the impending demise of Roe v. Wade, raised alarms about the government denying Americans their right to privacy.



GREENE: You have to accept the fact that the government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life.



They want to know when you are eating, they want to know if you are eating a cheeseburger which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a petri dish.

When Robyn wrote about QAnon back in 2018, it was still dismissed as this fringe conspiracy, but now one of its chief adherents is a member of Congress. And QAnon rhetoric, such as labeling liberals “pedophiles," has fully infiltrated the Republican mainstream.

Bill Gates has invested in plant-based businesses such as Impossible Burgers, which he believes can help reduce climate change. Gates has also said that "all rich countries should move to 100 percent synthetic beef.” However, the government isn’t helping him monitor our individual ground beef usage. Instead of dismantling her argument, people have had a good time laughing at her apparent pronunciation of petri dish as “peach tree dish.”

“Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks fake meat is grown in a “peach tree dish.” A new level of derp.” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1653931653

I’m the last person to defend Greene, but I watched the video, and it just sounds like she’s saying petri dish. The press has seemingly taken it as fact that she’s saying “peach tree dish.” (I’d hope that if they interviewed my aunt about her pecan pie recipe, they wouldn’t quote her as saying “pee-con” pie.)

When I suggested that “peach tree dish” might just be reflective of Greene’s accent, someone with Elon Musk as their profile avatar responded: "She doesn't even have much of a southern accent ... As a southerner, I had to look up where she was from — she doesn’t scan as southern though she technically is. She scans as bitchy rich dumbass. Maybe you Portlanders can hear southern in her voice and that means ‘ignorant’ to you.”

Someone else on Twitter called me “Mr. Portland” and claimed I had no relationship with the Black community. Look, Twitter bios don’t provide a comprehensive summation of someone’s background. I’ve lived in Seattle/Portland for a combined 10 years, but I was born in Greenville, South Carolina. I grew up in a town named “Moonville,” and most white women I knew sounded like Marjorie Taylor Greene. Her accent is different from, say, Nancy Mace, who also attended the University of Georgia, but the South is very classist. Like Henry Higgins, you can quickly determine where someone grew up based on how they pronounce certain words.

The supposed “peach tree dish” blunder resulted in her video going viral. More than 1 million people watched Greene suggest that the government will send “a little zap inside your body and that is saying 'no, no, don't eat a real cheeseburger, eat the fake burger,' the fake meat from Bill Gates."

GREENE: They probably also want to know when you go to the bathroom, if your bowel movements are on time or consistent, what else do these people want to know?

Way too many people believe this crap, and we miss the plot if we focus our attention on how Greene pronounces "petri dish" or "gestapo.” It feeds into the liberal elitist narrative. Besides, when Greene pronounces words correctly, they’re still awful, like when she predicted a heterosexual extinction event:

“Marjorie Taylor Greene predicted straight people will go extinct: “Probably, in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming.”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1653954951

GREENE: They just want you to think that all of a sudden the entire population is steadily turning gay or turning trans. Just generation, generation. Probably in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are.

Bill Maher has made similar comments about how liberal states are seemingly “creating” more queer people. He said so without a noticeable Southern accent so his comments received far less mockery than they deserved.

Greene is evil, which is worse than dumb. As Elaine Benes said, “dumb and lazy I can understand.” Last week, Greene easily won her primary race against an assortment of bland challengers, not even the dullest of whom could keep her under 50 percent and force a runoff. The GOP “mainstream” — the polite fascists — has twice failed to stop Greene. It’s embarrassing at this point. Greene will only become more powerful if the GOP regains control of the House and she’s reinstated on committees. She’d also likely serve as a shadow speaker, wagging Kevin McCarthy’s tail at her leisure.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is dangerous, and we should stop treating her like a "Saturday Night Live” sketch.

