This weekend Marjorie Taylor Greene was at the New York Young Republican Club gala and she told the people that "if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed." She was not talking about some redneck pie-eating contest off the highway at the Cracker Barrel in Dalton, Georgia. She was of course talking about the terrorist attack on January 6 incited by Donald Trump in order to overthrow the American government.

If MTG and Steve Bannon had done it, they would have "won" the terrorist attack. We guess she feels the actual terrorists that day "lost." In this same esteemed address MTG expressed outrage that Target and CVS now carry buttplugs. Right there where people can purchase them and use them on their butts!

Butt Plugs And Insurrection: The Marjorie Taylor Greene Story

Predictably the condemnations have rolled in, including from the White House. (For openly supporting a terrorist attack on America and suggesting she would have committed it better. The White House didn't get condemn her bellyaching about CVS buttplugs.)

The White House said:

"It goes against our fundamental values as a country for a Member of Congress to wish that the carnage of January 6th had been even worse, and to boast that she would have succeeded in an armed insurrection against the United States government," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said Monday.



"This violent rhetoric is a slap in the face to the Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, the National Guard, and the families who lost loved ones as a result of the attack on the Capitol," Bates said.



He added that "all leaders have a responsibility to condemn these dangerous, abhorrent remarks and stand up for our Constitution and the rule of law."

In response, Greene angrily told Fox News that she was just KIDDING when she said she and Steve Bannon would have been better at terrorism than the J6-ers, and "The White House needs to learn how sarcasm works."

That's right, the White House needs to learn how sarcasm works. Wocka wocka!

One of the things in that recent Atlantic profile of Greene that really stands out is how fundamentally stupid and in over her head she really is. Seems like a good time to point that out. Y'all should read it if you haven't.

Anyway, it was just a joke, OK? It was "sarcasm." She said she'd "never allow the White House, Democrats, or the media to continue to accuse me of something I had nothing to do with." And it's true, at the event she was responding to suggestions — real or hallucinated, we do not know — that she had personally organized January 6. The full comment was:

"Then Jan. 6 happened, and next thing you know, I organized the whole thing, along with Steve Bannon here," Greene said during remarks at the gala. "And I will tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won."



She added, "Not to mention, it would’ve been armed."

LEARN A SARCASM, WHITE HOUSE!

Greene explained further to Fox News that she was "making fun of Joe Biden and the Democrats" and then complained a whole bunch about how she's the real victim here, blah blah blah, you've heard it all.

At the Washington Post, Aaron Blake has a news analysis of Greene's hilarious jokes, noting that as she was doing her comedy routine, she was doing the same thing so many Republicans do, minimizing January 6 and acting like it was no big deal. She's also expressing common cause with the terrorists. Blake notes that Greene hasn't been specifically named as an organizer of the day's events, but that Steve Bannon said on January 5 that "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow. It's going to be moving. It's going to be quick."

So yes, as Greene was doing her stand-up set for the unfuckable deplorables at the New York Young Republican Club, she made a SARCASM about how if she and Bannon had been the real organizers, they would have "won" and also they would have been "armed." (Of course, it appears more and more that the terrorists were armed, but this is another popular Republican rhetorical trick for minimizing the attack, splitting hairs over the definition of "armed.")

To avoid confusion in the future when Greene is doing comedy, maybe she should see if dead Gallagher's family will give her his mallets so she can smash a rutabaga or something to signal to everyone when she's saying a joke. He was a total rightwing extremist , she could be the perfect inheritor of his routine.

