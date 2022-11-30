Here is a video of Marjorie Taylor Greene condemning Nick Fuentes for being a disgusting incel Nazi.



““Of course I denounce Nick Fuentes…”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1669751751

We guess she is just keeping her friends close and her enemies even closer.

Anyway, HAHA, just kidding. That was not Greene denouncing Fuentes. That is her being all chummy with Fuentes during the same year we are in right now. More on that in a second.

HERE is where Greene OF COURSE denounced Fuentes, after his romantic dinner with Donald Trump. Greene OF COURSE denounced Fuentes after Kevin McCarthy claimed she had already OF COURSE denounced him. OF COURSE.

It is an outrage anyone would suggest otherwise.

“Of course I denounce Nick Fuentes and his racists anti-semitic ideology. I can’t comprehend why the media is obsessed with him. Do you actually report real news or just use CNN for your political activism? Have you questioned Democrats if they denounce Israel hating Ilhan Omar?” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1669750457

She "can't comprehend why the media is obsessed with him." It is a mystery. Also with the braindead "whatabout" question about Ilhan Omar. Say something original, congresswoman.

But anyway, back to that huggy video! It's Greene in February at Fuentes's America First Political Action Conference, which we thiiiiink is for people who think CPAC is full of liberals. Again, this was February, of this year.

In February, Greene became the second GOP lawmaker in two years to appear at Fuentes’s America First Political Action Conference . Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) had appeared the year before and drew condemnations, but that apparently didn’t dissuade Greene from doing the same a year later.

And then she got very angry when people denounced her participation at the incel Nazi's little confab.

She [...] claimed she didn’t know Fuentes or his views or those of his group — despite deciding to hop on a plane to appear at the conference — and told CBS News that she didn’t endorse them. “I do not know what his views are so I am not aligned with anything that is controversial,” she added elsewhere .

She was very angry about it on Twitter too. You can read it if you have nothing but time to read Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter.

Do you have any other important questions, or are you still making unfair assumptions about kind gentle spirits like Marjorie Taylor Greene and how they accidentally bumped into one of America's foremost white supremacists on stage at his own conference one time?

OF COURSE she denounces him. OF COURSE.

Who among us hasn't accidentally been a featured speaker at a white supremacist conference and then OF COURSE had to denounce the organizer of it?

[ Washington Post ]

