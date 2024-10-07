It feels like just last week that walking sinus infection Marjorie Taylor Greene was not so subtly accusing (((someone))) of firing up their big old hurricane machine and shooting off one giant-ass storm that tore up through several conservative-leaning states, causing flooding, destruction, misery and a couple of hundred deaths (and counting) across a wide swath of the South.

It feels like just last week because it was just last week. Now, not content with the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Helene, (((they))) have spun up a giant sequel named Hurricane Milton, possibly the most insanely milquetoast name ever given to a hurricane that is about to wreck a whole lot of stuff.

How is Greene taking it? By doubling down, of course:

Yr Wonkette swears we are not lying to you, so please tell the people to go hate someone else.

The video MTG posted in support of her “theory” is of former CIA head John Brennan giving a very stilted speech about geoengineering, which he calls an “array of technology … that potentially could help reverse the effects of global climate change.” Specifically, Brennan was talking about one idea called stratospheric aerosol injection that involves injecting sulfur dioxide particles into the atmosphere to help reflect the sun’s heat away from the planet.

Now, unlike MTG, we are not dipshit conspiracy theorists with the IQ of spaghetti, so we understand that the geoengineering Brennan is talking about here is not the same thing as weather manipulation, a much more sci-fi-adjacent concept found mostly in movies or those airport thrillers. Climate does not equal weather, which is why a snowstorm in Idaho in February does not mean global warming is a hoax. Thank you for coming to our eight grade earth sciences class.

Anyway, this is all true, STOP LAUGHING AT MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE.

Unfortunately the crazy long ago broke containment. Combine that with a natural propensity of people who got rich doing one thing thinking it makes them geniuses about everything, and then divide by Scientology, and you get idiots like Grant Cardone putting this out in public, where people can actually read it:

Milton’s is not a common track, but it has happened before. You know when something similar last happened? Last week, when Helene formed in the Gulf and then tracked northeast, coming ashore on the Florida panhandle.

With the Gulf of Mexico’s waters heating up thanks to climate change, scientists have been predicting for, oh, at least a few decades that eventually we would see more giant, powerful hurricanes forming suddenly in the Gulf and barreling straight into America. And guess what, that is exactly what has been happening for a few years now!

Ah well, what can you expect from the type of person who raises money for Donald Trump to pay off his giant fines?

We won’t even get into how Greene helped re-circulate the old conspiracy theories about High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), which have been debunked over and over and over again.

Stay tuned for next week, when Greene is shocked to learn that The Ultimate Christmas Present is not a documentary.

