Marjorie Taylor Greene, a normal, well-adjusted member of Congress who does not smoke and has never smoked, reported on Twitter Sunday that someone (you, probably) was trying to spy on her through her television.

"Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV," she wrote.

I am not a television or technological expert, but I feel reasonably sure that this is not how hacking a smart TV would work. Apparently there are smart TVs with cameras, and it's possible that MTG has one of those, but it's not clear why or how she would be able to physically see the person doing it.



"Just for the record: I’m very happy." she continued, for some unknown reason. "I’m also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don’t smoke and never have. I don’t take any medications. I am not vaccinated. So I’m not concerned about blood clots, heart conditions, strokes, or anything else. Nor do I have anything to hide. I just love my country and the people and know how much they’ve been screwed over by the corrupt people in our government and I’m not willing to be quiet about it, or willing to go along with it."

It's not clear what any of this has to do with someone supposedly hacking her television, except for the part about her not being on any medication, as that may actually be her problem. A little risperidone might not hurt.

Did this mysterious stalker catch her sitting on the couch, crying into a pint of Oberweis ice cream while hoovering down a pack of Pall Malls or something? Is she suggesting that said stalker might be trying to murder her by giving her a heart attack? Or that it's like a The Ring type of situation and she now only has seven days to live?







The real question is, of course: Is there anything that Marjorie Taylor Greene could be doing in her own home that could possibly be more embarrassing than literally every single thing she does in public? It would certainly be pretty hard to imagine.

