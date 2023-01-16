Hey y'all, remember how Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is normal now, after her week of being an elder statesman establishment type who stood by her candidate for House speaker, unlike those fuckturd rabble rousers Matt Gaetz and the Boebs? She has put away childish things like her erstwhile beliefs in QAnon and now she is a respectable member of Congress!

It's an impressive journey she's taken us all on.

ANYWAY, AS SHE WAS SAYING:

“Vengeance is mine declares the Lord. God will not let evil go unpunished. The @HouseGOP must do what is right for the American people and no longer serve the Uniparty and the Globalist agenda. America First! 🇺🇸” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1673884612

Oh fuck!

She's doing "vengeance is mine" and "Uniparty" and "Globalist agenda!"

Which is basically the same thing as Jewish Space Lasers, because of how fucking anti-Semitic some of that shit is. Other parts of that are populist babbling, which is itself often a gateway drug to anti-Semitism.

But anyway, MTG's message for today, or one of them anyway — on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — is VENGEANCE IS MINE!

And she appears to think she's speaking for the Lord.

Which is, you know, batshit.



Giphy

But, you know, to each their own.

We really do feel with some of these bugfuck white conservative Christian nationalist types — you know, the ones who literally think there are demon wars happening in the sky above their heads at all times — that if we just sat them down in front of some action-packed video games with some soda and some Funyuns and quietly left the room that they wouldn't bother us again for a very long time.

Worth a try.

OPEN THREAD.

