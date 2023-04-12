Republicans are not OK. It is dawning on them what the Youngs really use TikTok for, and not only that, but the degree to which it has absolutely nothing to do with them, and they are freaking out. It's not just the transgender lady who grooms Bud Light cans and makes them woke. (Although obviously that remains the greatest threat to America since "balloon" and we are hopeful that NORAD is monitoring the situation.)

Yesterday, we had Kellyanne Conway blowing a gizzard about Joe Biden teaming up with influencers ahead of the 2024 election, openly fretting that this kind of behavior might lead impressionable kids down a dark and lonely path directly into a voting booth.

Today let's laugh and laugh at Fox News reject Martha MacCallum interviewing Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds. Again, the Republicans, they are not OK.

In this clip? MacCallum is so mad? That after the illegitimate Christian fascist partisan hack Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade there were TikTok influencers who told the Youngs that the Republicans want to ban abortion nationwide! Where did these "influencers" even get that idea! And then? All those Youngs VOTED.

It is a outrage wrapped up in a conundrum wrapped up in DEVIL.

“Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum: "During the mid-terms, there were influencers who basically said Republicans want to ban abortion nationwide, right? Which is not the case."” — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1681242572

"During the mid-terms, there were influencers who basically said Republicans want to ban abortion nationwide, right?" said MacCallum. (Correct.) "Which is not the case." (Craven liar.) "The Supreme Court decision meant that states would have the discretion and the vote over what they want the rules to be in their own state, but that's not what people were told, and you saw students wrapped around the block to vote in Michigan, Wisconsin ... It was clearly a factor!"

Yes, clearly those students were verily deceived. You betcha.

Lindsey Graham has a bill right now to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks. It's very clear a lot of Republicans want to go much further than that. Legislatures in fascist-controlled states seem to be having a competitio n for who can come up with the cruelest and most unusual abortion bans.

And it's very funny that MacCallum mentions Michigan and Wisconsin, since both states had ridiculous, vile and ancient anti-abortion laws on the books that suddenly came to life when Roe was repealed. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just murdered her state's zombie abortion laws to death. Because of those voters wrapped around the block in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, they will have a chance to get rid of their 1849 ban.

MacCallum then played a video of influencers, and she is very frustrated that they don't "know what they're talking about!" Yes, the Fox News moron, on the network that actively and knowingly lies to its viewers, is mad that the influencers do not "know what they're talking about!"

In this next clip, MacCallum bellyaches loudly and dramatically as she tries to clue her viewers in on what is REALLY happening on TikTok, what these influencers are doing to YOUR children. Watch it, it may be the funniest Fox News clip of the whole week:

“MacCallum: They tell people what they should eat, what they should buy, what they should wear, and more powerfully I think who they should vote for and what issues should be important to them regardless of any fact check on what they’re saying” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1681242674

"I think a lot of viewers and a lot of people, a lot of adults, don't really understand the influence of TikTok," said MacCallum. "These folks on TikTok gain huuuuuge followings. They tell people what they should eat, what they should buy, what they should wear, and more powerfully I think in the midterms, who they should vote for, and what issues should be important to them. Regardless of any factcheck going on, on what they're saying!"

Yes, that is the Fox News moron, on the network that actively and knowingly lies to its viewers, mad that there is no "factcheck" on the TikTok influencers. Pardon us if what we're hearing is that white fascist liars across America are real fuckin' mad right now that people on TikTok are interfering with their ability to lie to and groom their own children.

Mean old TikTok influencers, teaching kids that LGBTQ+ people are human beings and that it's not unreasonable to expect that you can go to school without a deranged gunman exploding your head, or whatever they are filling the Youngs' heads with these days.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds agreed that it is all a outrage and the Biden administration is very "hypocrisy."

In this last clip, MacCallum asks Reynolds what to do about it, how Republicans can get in there and counter the naughty and evil messages from the TikToks. It kinda goes off the rails, and not even in a particularly funny way, no points awarded for Kim Reynolds:

“Asked by Fox News what the GOP can do to "up the game" and compete with Democrats' messaging on social media, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says "Big Tech and social media is having a horrible impact on this country" while proposing to "go after them and hold them accountable."” — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1681243071

Reynolds said social media is having a "horrible impact," in general, "whether it's politics, Martha, or COVID, or it's the impact it's having on our young kids." (?) She then complained that social media "suppressed information if you didn't buy into the vaccine mandates, the lockdowns, or the efficacy of face masks, they were kicked off the site!" Not the question MacCallum asked, but yes, we know that Reynolds was one of those lunatic Republican governors during the pandemic.

Then she referenced "what it is doing to our kids, whether it's the depression, the anxiety or the suicide rates we're seeing skyrocketing." She said, "we need to be proactive, and we need to hold them accountable for what they're doing and how they're using influencers." We were not aware the influencers were making the kids "depression" and "anxiety" and "suicide rates," but sure, Governor.

Not sure Kim Reynolds quite understood the assignment, but hey, it's just an honor to be asked to come on Fox News.

But really, though, aren't those Martha MacCallum clips fucking awesome? Isn't it hilarious watching it dawn on these loser assholes how the Kids These Days are REALLY communicating with each other and organizing and realizing that there is not single goddamn thing they can do about it?

Enjoy the future of politics in America, jackasses.

