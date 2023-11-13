screengrab from some 90s law video, via

Maryanne Trump, Donald Trump’s older sister, has died. She was a federal judge with a lifetime appointment, but she retired to avoid a judicial inquiry into her role in the Trump family’s wide-ranging decades of fraud, which in 2018 was exposed by the New York Times, one of whose primary sources was Donald Trump’s estranged niece Mary L. Trump.

Barry was 86.

It’s been lightly suggested that Barry got the judicial nomination because Donald Trump's lawyer Roy Cohn made a call to Ed Meese in Reagan's Justice Department. Barry also once told Gwenda Blair, biographer of the Trump family, that “There’s no question Donald helped me get on the bench. I was good, but not that good.”

And of course Mary Trump also reported in her book, based on recorded conversations, that her aunt Maryanne told her she used to do Trump’s homework for him, and that he paid somebody to take his entrance exams into the University of Pennsylvania:

“He was a brat,” Barry said, explaining that “I did his homework for him” and “I drove him around New York City to try to get him into college.” Then Barry dropped what Mary considered a bombshell: “He went to Fordham for one year [actually two years] and then he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams.” “No way!” Mary responded. “He had somebody take his entrance exams?” “SATs or whatever. . . . That’s what I believe,” Barry said.

There’s some question over who that might have been, but that’s what his sister said.

He’s always had the best brain.

Here are some other things Maryanne Trump Barry said about her vile younger brother on those recordings:

“He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this." “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,” she said. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.” “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.” “He doesn’t read.”

And about Donald Trump’s actual life accomplishments, when asked by Mary Trump?

“I don’t know,” Barry said.

But then she added:

“Well he has five bankruptcies,” Barry said. (Trump’s companies filed for six corporate bankruptcies but he has never declared personal bankruptcy.)

At press time Donald Trump was so broken up by the loss of his sister that he spent the whole day on Truth Social bitching about “Deranged Jack Smith” and bitching about Mar-a-Lago being worth eleventy gabillion dollars and saying how fun it was to go to the UFC this weekend, and not a word about his sister’s death.

But she said all those mean things about him, so she was probably RIGGED and STOLLEN and a Marxist vermin radical left thug.

Condolences to all her family and friends who loved her.

