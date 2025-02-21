Tabs gif by Martini Glambassador

Julia Sugarbaker is alive, found her in Georgia, obviously.

The town hall where that happened was Republican Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia, and as you will hear when he answers the constituent who is the NEW BOSS OF YOU, he is an absolute piece of dogshit.

Guess who hates Donald Trump, it is everybody. No really. Everybody haaaaates him, and they really hate everything he does, especially the things he loves the most like “sit in Putin’s lap” and “do tariffs” and “build Days Inns in Gaza.” Hates him. Kinda hard to be a dictator when your whole population thinks you’re a complete wad. America also hates all his Cabinet. All of them, hate all of them. [Politico / Gallup / Quinnipiac]

Donald Trump talked to the Team USA hockey team and gave them a “pep talk” yesterday before their big 4 Nations final against Canada, and White House Nazi Barbie Karoline Leavitt said America was looking forward to beating our “51st state,” so of course Canada beat us. Maybe if Trump and MAGA didn’t exist we would be good at sports? [CNN]

President Hitler is planning on seizing the United States Postal Service. You know, to find 11,780 votes. Obviously this is insanely illegal. [Washington Post]

Kash Patel has been confirmed as the director of the FBI — 51-49, Murkowski and Collins voted against — so we guess he and his creeper eyes are gonna get started on his enemies list, unless he gets distracted by a very cool and important challenge to jerk off in every room of FBI HQ, in which case that’s a lot of rooms, bud, better get goin’! [NBC News]

So it seems kind of bad that what few Republican politicians might contain some integrity here or there on this issue or that issue are falling into line behind Trump — and his traitor criminal sex abuser nominees — because they’re literally scared Trump will have them murdered or at least incite his followers to do it. Yeah? “They’re scared shitless about death threats and Gestapo-like stuff,” a member of Trump Regime 1.0 told Gabe Sherman. Remember how Senator Thom Tillis was a coward and a bastard who ate shit by ushering through the nomination of Secretary Shitfaced to lead the Pentagon? Well, he was getting credible death threats at the time, turns out. He’s still a coward and a bastard, but that’s context. And it’s been like that a long time. Of course, if they’d all start talking about it in public at the same time, it would VERY LIKELY go a long way toward slaying that particular dragon, don’t you think? You know, unless a bunch of them secretly love the dragon and kiss the dragon on its lips when nobody is looking. [Vanity Fair]

Speaking of, Ed Martin, that mouthbreathing goon who runs the US attorney’s office in DC, is now opening bullshit investigations into elected Democrats for bein’ mean and hurtin’ Elon Musk’s feelings ‘n’ stuff. THAT IS SIN BEHAVIOR! It should be noted that Ed Martin really really really really really really really really has a thing for Elon Musk. [Dan Goldman on Bluesky / Andrew Fleischman / Maddowblog]

Hamilton Nolan says take heart, these loser MAGA shitbricks are the minority. Specifically, he says, “Recognize that these fuckers are the minority, and that it is impossible for them to carry out their program without isolating more of their base and become more of a minority.” And more. [How Things Work]

Oh, Mitch McConnell is not running for re-election. [Heartland Signal]

You will never believe what book is getting flagged by Department of Defense schools as part of Trump’s anti-DEI crusade, you’ll never guess, don’t even try to guess, bet you can’t guess, spoiler it’s JD Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy, hahahahahahahaha TOO GAY.[19th News]

JD Vance said some real fuckin’ dumb shit at CPAC about masculinity, so it was time to take another look at loserdick MAGA masculinity again, at my Friday place. Come by, subscribe, share! [The Moral High Ground]

Um Elon Musk brought a chainsaw onstage at CPAC and seemed really weird and fucked up and incoherent and oh boy, that guy’s a real nut! [Aaron Rupar]

Um Grimes needs to talk to Elon Musk about their “child’s medical crisis”? Guess he is too busy chainsawing prices CPAC like a Walmart smiley face on trucker speed to respond to a text? [David Ingram on Bluesky]

Um OK just need to let y’all know that Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin said he and Teamsters President Sean O’Brien — you know, the Trump-curious idiot Mullin almost got into fisticuffs with a while back — have made up and now they are friends and if they were fucking he would be “the man in the relationship.” Which is just a really problematic way of talking about gay sex that is definitely not happening, so don’t you even think Mullin just accidentally admitted that one day they started wrestling and one of them got a boner and they just decided to see where it led.

Our words have left us, goodbye.

