Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Vote, vote, vote!

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/nyra-and-mira-best-frienamies-forevah

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/f7e9dd53-e920-44e1-9c78-ce8560544f56

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

I guess I'm ok with Ohio being granted statehood, assuming they can behave. But by all rights, we need to give Puerto Rico, Guam and American Samoa the same.

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