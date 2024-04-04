Poor Donald Trump. The beginning of the end of the road is coming for his bullshit, at least some of it.

Trump had begged Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan — the same one who keeps putting gag orders on him, which Trump keeps violating, citing the intrepid “reporting” of crazy looncake Laura Loomer about the judge’s family — one last time to please delay his (state) trial until the Supreme Court has a chance to rule on whether he is the eternal king of Planet Earth, who must not ever be accused of wrongdoing. Most rational observers don’t think even Trump’s partisan hack Supreme Court will go down that road with him, so it’s probably pointless. Also Trump’s porn peener payoff trial is a state criminal trial, so SCOTUS is fairly irrelevant. But regardless, DELAY DELAY DELAY! It is truly Trump’s only hope. Run out the clock, and try to find new ways to get out of accountability down the road.

Judge Merchan told him to fuck off.

Today is April 4, 2024. Trump’s porn peener payoff trial in New York begins in 11 days, on April 15. That is the day the Boogeyman cometh, that is the day Trump’s greatest fears start to come true, that is the beginning of the official countdown to Trump becoming an officially branded felon. Hallelujah!

He and the Republican Party deserve this.

This judge, like most judges who aren’t laboring under the false delusion that they’re part of Trump’s defense team/cheer squad, has Trump’s number and knows exactly who he is dealing with:

The judge in the Manhattan case, Juan M. Merchan, ruled that his trial did not need to wait for the Supreme Court. He denied Mr. Trump’s effort as “untimely,” ruling that he had failed to request the delay by a legal deadline. The judge said the request’s timing — just weeks before the trial was set to start — also raised “real questions about the sincerity and actual purpose of the motion.” He added: “The circumstances, viewed as a whole, test this court’s credulity.”

The New York Times adds that Trump’s constant delaying has worked for him to a point. We discussed yesterday how Special Counsel Jack Smith is at his wits’ end in the stolen documents case with Judge Aileen Cannon, who apparently thinks God has called her to run interference for the defense, likely because she herself is a fucking MAGA idiot.

Then in DC, where Trump will be on trial for conspiring to overturn an election he lost and overthrow the very government of the United States, the case won’t resume until Samuel Alito and his fellow illegitimate partisan hacks decide if Trump is literally their lord and savior who mustn’t be questioned.

But not in the state of New York.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office noted that Mr. Trump’s lawyers filed the request only 17 days before the trial was initially scheduled to start, months after they filed other pretrial motions. Mr. Trump’s lawyers, Justice Merchan noted, had already argued the same issue in federal court in Washington and yet had failed to raise it with him.

And also Merchan is pretty sure it’s not worth one dog dick in his state court what the partisan hack federal Supreme Court rules about Trump’s divinity and sinlessness.

For Donald Trump’s reference, between now and April 15 there are:

Eleven days.

Ten sleeps.

253 hours.

15,220 minutes.

913,194 seconds.

Probably like 56 real terrifying poops, considering his diet.

76,857,482 misspelled rage tweets on Truth Social.

Maybe he’ll run into Melania between now and then, but probably not more than one time? Or maybe she’s making herself even more scarce than usual? Probably should not get high hopes for “see wife.”

Zero hugs from people who genuinely love him.

Count it however, motherfucker!

