Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RefillingThorsBeer's avatar
RefillingThorsBeer
5h

There is a local joint by the name of Gators Dockside restaurant. They went full asshole (never go full asshole) during the ACA and decided to put a "Obamacare Upcharge" on every receipt.

I don't visit that establishment to this day for that very reason.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
5hEdited

<Because if Medicare For All were actually implemented as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and others planned, there would be no need for private health insurance. The whole point was that it would cover everything and be free at the point of service.>

Oh the time I have spent trying to explain this to my coworkers.

"I don't want my taxes going up."

"You won't be paying premiums to insurance companies."

"But my taxes will go up."

It's like explaining to Nigel Tufnel the difference between 10 and 11 on an amplifier.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
350 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture