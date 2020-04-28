Wonkette

Wonkette

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Jeffery Campbell's avatar
Jeffery Campbell
Aug 16, 2023

Nothing but gristle all the way through.

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Wookie Monster's avatar
Wookie Monster
Aug 16, 2023

At least until republicans pass a bill that says cheese is too good for poor people and bars them from receiving government cheese.

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