We haven’t mentioned Meghan McCain for a while now, and while I’m sure you’re very grateful, we must end that well-deserved streak. John McCain’s secret daughter is threatening to unleash an army of flying lawyers on her former colleagues at “The View.” They have apparently besmirched her good name, which is McCain in case you’ve forgotten.

Last Thursday, “The View” panel discussed House Republicans’ very serious impeachment inquiry into President Hunter Biden. Non-MAGA Republican Ana Navarro said that actual President Joe Biden’s only crime was loving and supporting his son.

“Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name?” she said. “Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!”

Loading video

This was very shocking to the table, and the people sitting around it. Once the laughter subsided, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin — a Republican who showed up very late to the Never Trump party — demanded clarification from Navarro: “Who at this table peddled on their last name?”

“I’m not talking about currently,” Navarro responded, and co-host Sunny Hostin broke out laughing. No one who worked with McCain at “The View” liked her very much, probably because they got to know her.

Navarro’s vague shade nonetheless infuriated McCain, who immediately posted on the generic social media site, “I don’t understand why my former colleagues [at ‘The View’] bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years — move on, I have.”

Uh, Megs is obviously still watching the show in real time. I don’t judge anyone who watches “The View,” but I don’t see how anyone can go from getting paid to make “The View” to watching it on your own time for free. It’s like once you’ve worked at McDonald’s — can you ever go back to paying full price for a Big Mac?

She went on (of course):

“I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American — I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politician’s children are the same — and I am no Hunter Biden. All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on ‘The View’ this morning.”

Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Arizona, should definitely consult her attorneys (plural!). They can’t pay off those law school loans without a few well-off and very stupid clients. I wonder how many hours they can bill her before she understands she has no case. (She might stomp her feet like Veruca Salt for a while and insist that she wants her defamation suit NOW.)

If you watched “The View” clip, you’ll notice that no one actually says Meghan McCain’s name, which is a very important name. Defamation requires clear identification. McCain was annoying on “The View” for four years, but she’s not the only former co-host in the show’s history. She’s not even the only one who has an influential family name: Abby Huntsman, who was on the show from 2018 to 2020, is the daughter of former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman.

I wouldn’t consider McCain the most self-aware mammal but perhaps in some deeper level of consciousness, she knows that she owes her wealth and fame entirely to her parentage and has achieved absolutely nothing in this life based on her unique talents. Although, it’s more likely that she just hate watches “The View” like a weirdo and whenever her former colleagues speak, she only hears “Meghan,” “Meghan,” “Meghan,” sort of like that classic scene in Being John Malkovich.

In conclusion, I wish her lawyers a very merry Christmas bonus.

[The Daily Beast]

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his Substack.

Share

Want To Donate Just Once?