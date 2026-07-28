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You guys might think this makes Donald Trump racist, but let us assure you it is also because he is just absolutely mindfucking dumb:

Abdul El-Sayed and Haley Stevens had their final debate last night, and El-Sayed had to respond to some audio that came out that people were saying was him calling Stevens an ogre. But don’t worry! He was just calling John Fetterman an ogre! So Haley Stevens thanked him for clarifying that. [Politico]

Speaking, one of the many positions and values Fetterman, an ogre, has sold to God knows who is his previous belief in abolishing the filibuster. But now he doesn’t believe in that because, well, because he’s a bad person without integrity. [Washington Post]

Donald Trump, a very stupid man, really really really believes the kids are getting autism from vaccines, so he is trying to unleash RFK Jr., a very stupid man, to really go after childhood vaccines. This is a good plan for Republicans before the midterms. [Wall Street Journal]

Ooooh, biiiiiig temper tantrum at lady who asked question!

“Nearly half of Gen Z says Trump makes them less likely to attend church.” Among other things that are making them run away from church in droves. But that’s one of the biggest ones. [Friendly Atheist]

But Mike Johnson, what if other people pray harder and better than you, for a different result? [JoeMyGod]

James Comey is asking the federal court to please 86 the stupid dumbass case against his Instagram treason seashells. [CNBC]

This is just a nice video of Kaitlan Collins on The Daily Show discussing what it’s like to be constantly attacked and told to smile more by Donald Trump.

Does Trump make up things and then ask people to remember them like they really happened because he’s completely demented and senile, or because he’s a tyrant and it’s yet another loyalty test? The answer is probably “yes.” Anyway, here is Daniel Dale talking about that. [JoeMyGod]

Hot damn, rose from the dead again!

Well, that’s enough miracles for today. (Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear would like him to show proof of life or resign.)

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