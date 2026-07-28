Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
1h

It’s a genet gif! More about this elegant animal here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/the-graceful-genet

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/2871b834-0e78-4bb6-aa34-4117ed36cd73?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador
1h

The amateur sleuths (and very good boys and girls) helping eliminate an invasive pest. (H/t to Philip Gourevitch for the share)

————

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20260727-the-spotted-lanternfly-is-ravaging-the-eastern-us-pet-dogs-are-coming-to-the-rescue

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