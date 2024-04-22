Dick and Mels, from Richard Grenell’s Insta

Well, well, well, if it isn’t Melania Melanija Knavs Knauss Trump, the former first lady and mysterious chatelaine of The Palm Beach Omelet Bar and Nuclear-Secret Emporium!

She re-emerged from her gazillion-dollar closet in a black Michael Kors pantsuit Saturday night to co-host an event with Richard Grenell for the Log Cabin Republicans, that conservative group that exists to prove that gay people are just as capable of stupidly voting against their own interests as heterosexual Republicans are. Also in attendance at the rather sparsely-populated event: Dr. Oz, Bill White and his husband Bryan Eure, donors Saul Fox and Amanda Schumacher and Roger Ailes’s widow Elizabeth.

Melanie hasn’t appeared publicly much since she got a horse-sized bouquet and an ogling from her husband’s Hungarian fascist mentor Viktor Orbán last month, and she sure as shit isn’t about to show up in a filthy Manhattan courtroom to support her farting horndog husband. But she found time in between hanging out with her $370,000 stylist and doing whatever else it is she does all day to pose for photos, say some words about “unity” and grift some bucks.

Her co-host was Richard Grenell, gay guy, who was was number four out of five directors of national intelligence under Trump, where he rooted out the disloyal. Before that he was a Fox News contributor, which caught the Big Man’s eye and got him the plum assignment of US ambassador to Germany. Once there he managed to ärgern basically everyone in his host country by going against the Vienna conventions to not-very-subtly call for German regime change, and blab his anti-immigrant opinions forcefully enough that the Neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer called him “literally our greatest ally.” Most recently he’s been traveling around with the Kush, trying to help him spend that $2 billion he got from the Saudis on investments like a seaside spa in Gaza, Bosnia and/or Albania.

Gaslight Grenell has been spinning tales mightily to convince suckers that Republicans are just great for gay rights, even as Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas have been openly champing at the bit to overturn Obergefell. He’s lied that the Equality Act, which would have incorporated protections against discrimination into the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, would have granted “special rights” to gay people and is an attack on religion. He’s told so many whopping lies about Trump’s LBGTQ policies that WaPo awarded him four pinocchios, and his bullshit has its own page on the GLAAD website.

"The gay left continues to try and convince America’s gays and lesbians that they don’t have personal freedoms — it’s absurd,” he told Fox News. "Gay, Inc, and the far-Left activists who control Gay, Inc are spending millions of dollars to separate gays in America. They tell young people they must step away from the rest of society because they are oppressed in America. They work hard to make gays angry, weird, separated, and fringe. They want separate flags, pronouns, bakeries, and bathrooms. It’s crazy." He added that Log Cabin chapters across the nation have seen an “explosion of membership.” Cringe.

Some people do buy what he’s selling, though; exit polls show that in 2020 about 25 percent of self-identified LGBT people voted for Trump.

Meanwhile, also on Saturday night, Melanoma’s windy spouse canceled a rally appearance in North Carolina due to stormy weather, much to the disappointment of the Proud Boys who had assembled.

The model-turned-moll found time on Sunday to hawk a $245 Mother’s Day necklace with maddening letter spacing.

Whatever all of that means.

Does this woman have any friends she doesn’t pay for their company? Does she ever leave the compound? What will she do after Barron graduates from Oxbridge Academy? Your guess is as good as anyone’s, but sounds like her jewel isn’t going to be filing for divorce any time soon.

